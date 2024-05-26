Waubonsie baseball captures first Regional Championship since 2014 with a walk off win over Hinsdale Central

Waubonsie Valley baseball hosts an IHSA Regional Final. The two-seeded Warriors look to win its first Regional since 2014, and host the 10-seeded Hinsdale Central Red Devils. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hinsdale Central gets in front early on against Waubonsie

The action picks up quickly, Patrick Connors singles off of Ryan Morton down the third baseline. He rounds first trying to make it to second but is tagged out by Ryan Lucas for the first out.

William Kusak follows up with a single for the Red Devils as they get a runner back on the base path.

Hinsdale Central’s bats stay hot early as Dylan Kassab singles to left field and get the dugout energized.

It would be the Red Devils who strike first as Kusak steals third but the throw goes too high for Hiroshy Wong and the runner scores. Hinsdale Central leads 1-0.

Ryan Gusaitis helps Waubonsie baseball to a three run lead

In the bottom half of the inning, Ryan Gustaitis on a passed ball reaches home all the way from second as the Warriors tie things up at one.

Wong would ground out to second, but it results in an RBI as Owen Roberts scores for WV and they take the lead 2-1.

Morton retakes the mound in the second and makes quick work, with the help of his defense. Warriors lead 2-1.

In the bottom of the second, Lucas singles to centerfield as Noah Pilon the pinch runner scores extending the Warriors lead 3-1.

Gustaitis would add on in the same inning with a bloop single to left field. WV opens a 4-1 lead.

Hinsdale Central responds to the Warrior bats and ties the game at four

Brayan Hernandez flies out to Sean Carrol but on the throw to try and double up the runner on second, it gets into the outfield. Tyler Frisoni comes around to score as the Red Devils trail 4-2.

Hinsdale Central would cut the deficit once again as Billy Main provides a single and scores Riley Contreras.

With no outs and bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning, Contreras would ground out to Morton. WV turns it into a double-play, but a runner scores tying the game at four.

Alex Zak would enter the game for Hinsdale Central on the mound and with the Warriors having runners in scoring position get Wong to ground into a double-play as the Red Devils keep the game tied at four.

We move to the seventh where Roberts strikes out Kassab looking, ending the half-inning with the Warriors bats looking to walk it off.

A hit by pitch, a walk, and a successful bunt attempt by Lucas would load the bases for the Warriors with no outs.

Owen Roberts walks off the game for Waubonsie Valley baseball to win program’s first IHSA Regional since 2014

This brings up Roberts for WV who on a 2-1 count, sends one deep to leftfield. The ball gets down, as Connor Beren crosses home plate and the Waubonsie Valley Warriors win 5-4! It’s the program’s first Regional Championship since 2014 and head coach Bryan Acevedo’s first since taking over in 2015.