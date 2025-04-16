Waubonsie baseball defeats Metea in extras to open DVC play

DVC baseball kicks off conference play as the 9-4 Metea Valley Mustangs host the 4-5 Waubonsie Valley Warriors on a windy afternoon at Jim Schmid Field. The Warriors enter following a narrow 4-3 loss to Oswego, while the Mustangs come off a dominant 10-0 run-rule victory against Westminster Christian. Both teams send left-handers to the mound to start this matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie and Metea baseball start the DVC slate with good moments from their pitchers

Tyler Gluting opens the game with a strikeout before Owen Roberts draws a walk. Josh Hung follows with a grounder to third—the low throw gets past the first baseman, allowing Hung to reach second and Roberts to come around and score. Waubonsie jumps out to a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half, Seth Gilliland is lights-out early. He strikes out the side—one looking, one on a dropped third strike, and one swinging. He goes on to tally eleven strikeouts in his outing.

Gluting matches him in the second, picking up a strikeout with help from his catcher. Later in the inning, he escapes a bases-loaded jam with another strikeout.

Metea scores four in a row thanks to Connor Lavery smacking a double into the outfield

In the fourth, Ryan Lucas leads off with a walk, and Connor Beren drops down a bunt single to move him to third. But the Warriors run into trouble—Lucas is caught in a rundown after catcher Matthew Reilly throws behind him, and Michael Willhite applies the tag to get the lead runner.

Gluting leads off the bottom of the fourth and reaches second on a misplay in left field. Then, Connor Lavery steps in and drills a ball over the center fielder’s head. Gluting scores, and Lavery ties the game at one with an RBI double.

Reilly keeps the momentum going with a bunt single to move Lavery to third. Later in the inning, Owen Goeb lays down another bunt. Lavery scores on the squeeze, and an errant throw to first sends Goeb to second while Reilly crosses home.

Caleb Allen puts a ball up the middle, and the Mustangs catch another break—the first baseman loses his footing and comes off the bag. Anthony Tardiff, who walked earlier in the inning, scores to make it 4-1 Mustangs.

Here come the Warriors in the fifth

Gluting’s day ends after a leadoff walk in the fifth. He finishes with one earned run, six walks, and ten strikeouts.

With two on, Hung stays hot—he ropes a line drive to center for a 2-RBI single. The Warriors cut the deficit to 4-3.

In the bottom half, Lavery smashes another ball to the outfield. Willhite has a chance to drive him in with a flare to right, but Hung charges in and makes a sliding, inning-ending catch.

Tied at four in the sixth, Shane Torres comes through for the Warriors—he punches a two-out single through the right side, scoring Beren from third.

Waubonsie pulls away from Metea and starts the DVC scheduled 1-0

The game heads to extras tied at four. In the eighth, Nate Cerilli leads off with a double down the right field line. The bases load for Hung, who delivers again—this time with a double to center that scores Cerilli and Roberts. Hiroshy Wong stops at third, and Hung settles into second with his second 2-RBI hit of the day.

Lucas adds on with an RBI single over short, and Cole Ruggeri lifts a sac fly to cap a four-run inning.

Down to their final three outs, the Mustangs don’t go quietly. Reilly drops a double between second and right and scores on a Goeb single to left. Metea plates one more on a Carter Behrns RBI groundout—but the rally falls short.

Waubonsie Valley opens DVC play with an 8-6 win over Metea.