Waubonsie boys basketball dominates Metea 73-45 in DVC opener

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball has given their fans plenty to party about this season, as they take on Metea Valley. The Warriors are winners by 30 or more points in their first four games. Now they have their first conference challenge this year with a trip down Eola Road to face the Mustangs. Metea is 3-1, with their lone loss coming to Downers Grove North, the team that knocked Waubonsie out of last year’s postseason. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Tyreek Coleman and Moses Wilson get their terrific night started with a backdoor lob

On the first possession, Tyreek Coleman wastes no time finding Moses Wilson on a backdoor lob. Waubonsie’s star duo comes out strong.

Waubonsie busts out a zone early on, but Tre Watkins assists Khalil Jones. Jones spins and splits the defenders for a tough and-one. Warriors up 4-3.

Jones brings the ball up but the Warriors swarm him, and Cade Valek ends up with the steal. Josh Tinney takes the ball up and Wilson is cleared for takeoff. The one-handed slam helps the Warriors extend an early lead.

The Coleman to Wilson connection only strengthens, Metea falls asleep on defense and this backdoor slam puts the Warriors up 11-5.

Moses Wilson misses a layup and the Mustangs start to run. Jones takes it down and finds Dominic Smith who thinks he has a layup, but the sophomore Kirs Mporokoso has other plans and rejects the Metea fast break. Waubonsie lead 19-7 after the first quarter.

Waubonsie boys basketball cruises past Metea to open the DVC season

Coleman finds a switch off the high screen, drives, and dishes to Wilson on the dunker’s spot. 25-9 Waubonsie.

Metea operates out of an inbound, and the ball is bounced around but Tyler Miller ends up with it and hits the Mustang’s first three of the game.

In the second half, Tinney sets up an inbound play and Coleman shakes loose from his defender for an easy layup.

Mporokoso is stuck with no dribble at the wing but finds Donovan Neal open. Neal drives in, breaks down his defender, and scores on a nice layup. 50-26 Waubonsie.

One bright spot for the Mustangs was the shooting of Miller, this time he hits off an assist from Jones to make it 50-29.

Here’s Coleman working one-on-one, he gets to his spot in the paint, rises up, and delivers. Coleman would end the night with 23 points.

Mporokoso has a one-on-one, the sophomore cuts to his left and puts up an acrobatic shot, the ball spins around the rim and drops in as Waubonsie continues to dominate.

Wilson now takes it in, he gets a Metea defender to jump on the pump fake and finishes for an and-one. Waubonsie Valley went on to win 73-45 with Coleman and Wilson combining for over 45 points.