Waubonsie boys water polo earn first ever conference regular-season title

We’re at the Waubonsie Valley aquatic center, where the Warriors play host to the Naperville Central Redhawks. Both of these teams sit atop the DVC rankings, and the winner of this game will be the new DVC regular-season champions. Last year, these teams split their two meetings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s a tight contest through halftime

Just two minutes into play, Finn Schneeburger passes to Elliot Skly in the middle of the pool, and he puts one into the back of the net for the first score of the game. On the other end, Dom de la Guerra finds Caden Martinez near the net for the shot, but Vinny Atonietti is there for the big save. That protects the 1-0 lead for the Redhawks early on. Moments later, Dom de la Guerra has the ball again, but this time he fires a shot past the goalie to even the score. It’s 1-1 at the end of the first. Now in the second quarter, Martinez throws a long pass over to Arseni Branavatski, and he’s able to complete the play. Waubonsie takes the lead 2-1 with under four minutes left in the half. With under two minutes until halftime, the Redhawks establish possession. Braden Piwowar gets the ball past a couple of defenders, but Lucas Adeli is there to make the save. The Warriors head into the break with a one-goal lead.

Tie game after three quarters

Now on to the second half, George Zenow receives the ball near the net. He battles the defence and then shoots the ball that is deflected into the goal. This one ties the game up at two goals apiece. Back the other way, David Kowalewicz passes the ball to Dan McMahon in front of the net. Despite the tight defense, he’s able to sneak it into the net. The Warriors reclaim the lead, 3-2, with three minutes left in the third. After a great pass from Atonietti, Will Tucker has a breakaway. With only the goalie to beat, he wins the one-on-one battle. Tucker is fired up as both teams head into the fourth quarter tied at three.

Waubonsie wins first DVC conference title

Early in the fourth, Charlie Bartzen works through some tough defense, gathers himself, and then fires the cannon for a goal. Waubonsie goes back on top 4-3. Following another Bartzen goal, the Redhawks are trying to clear the ball, but it gets knocked loose. Bartzen recovers quickly and backhands the ball in. A quick flurry of goals gives the Warriors a 6-3 lead. After a penalty, Braden Piwowar has a good opportunity to cut the lead down, and does so with this bouncing shot. It’s now a 6-4 game with less than two minutes left in regulation. Now under a minute left to play, the Redhawks try to throw to Tucker, but it gets deflected out to Schneeburger, who bounces it over the head of the goalie. Naperville Central narrows the gap to 6-5 with 50 seconds to play. It’s the last chance for the Redhawks with time dwindling away. Tucker takes a shot, but it’s batted down. The ball bounces back his way, and he unloads another one, but it’s sent away again by the strong Warriors’ defense. The Redhawks try to regain possession with time expiring, and the clock strikes zero. Waubonsie Valley holds on to win a nail-biter against Naperville Central, claiming their first-ever DVC regular season championship with a score of 6-5.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.