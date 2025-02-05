Waubonsie girls basketball defeats Neuqua to clinch the DVC title

We have a DVC girls basketball matchup between the Waubonsie Valley Warriors and Neuqua Valley Wildcats. The Warriors enter on a 13-game winning streak and can secure the DVC Title for the second straight year with a W. Meanwhile, Neuqua hopes to end a two-game skid after falling to Metea. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley girls basketball opens the DVC contest with a Nalia Clifford three

We get things underway with Wildcat Nalia Clifford bringing the ball up and letting one rip! She hits from three to open up the contest.

Warrior Danyella Mporokoso attacks the basket, earning herself a hard two points.

Michayla Stone passes out of a three-man trap to Vlera Maliqi, and the Wildcats work it around. All five players touch the ball after the inbound, with Alexis May scoring down low.

Danyella Mporokoso drives and finds Lily Newton, who swings it over to Maya Pereda. The Sophomore guard knocks it down, and Waubonsie leads 7-5.

The Warriors are working the ball around, and the Mayans continue to provide trouble this season for WV opponents. This time, Maya Cobb nails a three to jump ahead 10-5.

The Wildcats need some offense, and Stone provides just that – first with a nice middy over a Warrior.

It’s Stone again off the inbound and she says, “Why Not?” knocking down a three-pointer from the top of the key. Waubonsie still leads 19-11 after the first.

Warriors lead 31-25 at the half after a big Wildcat run

About four minutes into the second quarter, Pereda connects on a three-pointer from the corner. The Warriors lead 24-11!

The Wildcats break the press, and May scores once again from down low for two.

Stone works the Warriors defender in the post as she fades back and knocks it down for two points.

Again, it’s Clifford finding Stone who gets to her spot and knocks down back-to-back two-point shots to narrow the scoring margin.

Clifford decides to attack her defender to the paint as she finishes strong for two. Neuqua goes on a big run to only trail by five!

The Warriors look for a response to the scoring onslaught and get it as Lily Newton knocks down the three-pointer. Waubonsie leads 27 to 19 with about three minutes left in the second.

Newton’s teammate, Arianna Garcia, looks to follow suit as she pulls up for a three-pointer and knocks it down.

Before the half, Merson McManis finds Clifford, who shoots, knocks down the three, plus the foul! Clifford would finish with 19 points as Waubonsie leads 31-25 at the half.

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball go on a massive 16-0 run

In the second half, the Warriors show us how they’ve been the best team in the DVC across the past two years. The first five points in the third are from Mporokoso. She can score in multiple ways, and we see it here as WV leads 36-25.

On the fast break, Mporokoso swings it to the corner as Cobb knocks down another three-pointer, and the Warriors are up 14.

Newton can’t let all her teammates have all the fun as she knocks down a corner three, keeping the Warriors ahead big.

In the corner, Pereda hits her third three of the game and would finish the night with 11 points.

Mporokoso sends a dime to Cobb on the fastbreak, and she gets the layup to drop. Waubonsie opens the third on a 16-0 run and leads 47-25!

The Wildcats do get on the board, as Maliqi finds May down low for two.

Warriors win second straight DVC title after beating Neuqua

Into the fourth, it’s Cobb who attacks the Wildcat defender, scoring and earning a trip to the free throw line. Cobb shines on the night, recording 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The dominant third quarter helps give Waubonsie the win, and to close out the night, Mporokoso makes this acrobatic layup. Waubonsie girls basketball takes down Neuqua 64-50, and for the second straight year, they are crowned DVC Champions!