Waubonsie girls water polo defeats Neuqua by outscoring the Wildcats by nine in the first half

Neuqua Valley girls water polo plays host to rivals Waubonsie Valley. The Wildcats are coming off a loss to Metea, and the Warriors enter after losing their first game of the year to York, who made the state series in 2024. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley girls water polo scores 10 goals in the opening half against Neuqua

Waubonsie Senior Ruby Meier gets the scoring started in this one as her monster slam gives the Warriors the early 1-0 lead

But the Wildcats respond with Samira Nadgar, who quickly fires one past the Warrior goalie. It’s all tied at one.

Freshman Hadley Vierck receives the pass inside, and she scores to give the Warriors a 3-1 advantage.

Reece Calvey gets it on the right wing, and she goes to work to create a shot. Calvey scores to make it 4-1 WV with 3 minutes left in the first.

Calin Ball finds Meier, who shields off a defender and riffles one past Neuqua!

Just a few minutes later, it’s Ball again on the Assist, and this time, Calvey adds her second goal of the night, and Waubonsie leads 10-1 at half.

Neuqua scores off a nice goal from Yarae Chung

The Wildcats start the second half strong with Nadgar converting from the penalty spot.

Neuqua continues to fight, and Madelin Harp finds Yarae Chung, who battles past a Warrior, shoots, and scores!

This one was all Waubonsie, as Malini Madiman finds Meier, who ices the game with a powerful shot. Waubonsie Valley defeats Neuqua 14-3, improving to 5-1 on the year.