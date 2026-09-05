Waubonsie powers through Palatine to secure its first win

The green and gold proved that the third time’s the charm, earning their first win of the season. The Waubonsie Valley Warriors hit the road to take on the host Palatine Raiders on a sweltering Friday night. The Raiders seek to shake off last week’s loss to Evanston with a home-opener victory against the Warriors in front of friends and family. Waubonsie enters the contest on a two-game losing streak and looks to change course and pick up win number one. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Close battle through two quarters

The Warriors’ defense looks to start strong, forcing the Raiders into an early 3rd & 10. The Raiders attempt the screen play; however, it’s blown up by the defense led by Kyler Payne and multiple Warriors, which forces a Raider punt

Waubonsie faces an early fourth and 1 on its opening drive; however, running back John Hung takes the carry and bursts through the Raider defense for a Warrior first down.

The offense keeps rolling as they march their way to the red zone before it’s capped off by the game’s opening touchdown scorer, Bradyn Hostetler, putting the Warriors ahead 7-0 to end the first quarter.

The Raider offense seeks to get some offense going to open the second, but the Warrior defense has other plans as Marco Salamanca comes down with the interception, as momentum continues to swing for the Warriors.

Waubonsie’s offense seeks to recapture the success from the first quarter by milking the clock down, establishing the run. However, the Warriors fail to recognize ball security on the next play, and end up fumbling the football. Anthony Kurey is there on the recovery for the Raiders.

Palatine’s offense responds well to the defensive turnover as the Raiders successfully operate the two-minute drill before quarterback Brandon Martino locates Brennan White for a contested catch, and he secures the score. Going into the half, the game is tied 7-7.

Back and forth matchup

The Raider defense looks to start the second half with some energy. The Raider pressure gets to the Warrior quarterback, and Jhonathan Hernandez intercepts the pass and takes it the other way for a Raider pick-six. What a way to start the first drive of the second half; Palatine leads 14-7.

Palatine seeks to keep the offense marching midway through the third, but the Warrior pressure overwhelms the Raider quarterback, and he throws it to Warrior Aaron Williams for the interception, and his return puts the Warrior offense in plus territory.

Waubonsie’s second pick of the night leads to a John Hung rushing touchdown, and we’re tied at 14, with five minutes remaining in the third.

The Raider offense tries to get some momentum rolling on third and medium; the quarterback looks for the receiver over the middle. However, the ball is jarred out by Salamanca, forcing another stop thanks to the stout Waubonsie defense. We remained tied at 14 at the end of three.

Waubonsie takes the win

Hung bulldozes his way through the Raider defense at the start of the fourth quarter for his second touchdown of the game. That puts the Warriors ahead 21-14 again for the first time since the first quarter.

As the fourth quarter continues, the Raiders offense keeps pushing as they march down the field but face a fourth-and-medium as Martino locates Jayden Evans on the curl route, and he takes care of the rest, evening the score at 21 with just under nine minutes remaining in the fourth.

After an hour and a half of lightning and rain delay, the competition returns. The Raider offense has a chance to take the lead with 90 seconds left in the game. They decide to pass, but the ball is intercepted by Makaio Halbert, and he takes it all the way to the house for a go-ahead pick-6! Palatine is unable to even the score, and the Warriors win a thriller on the road, defeating the Raiders 28-21. Waubonsie returns home to take on DeKalb next Friday night after picking up victory number one.

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