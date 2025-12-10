Waubonsie takes down Metea in a boys wrestling showdown

Welcome back to the mats for tonight’s showdown between Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley on their home turf for an incredible match. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Schultz gives a strong start for Waubonsie Valley wrestling

First up is the girls’ wrestling bracket, with Sonia Amin starting the evening strong for Metea with a pin in the first period, getting Mustangs on the board.

Catherine Schultz, wrestling for Waubonsie’s 235lbs weight class, secures a reversal against Kylie Richardson for the win by submission.

The Mustang’s Delany changes the tide of the match with a hip toss to gain ground control, and she finishes strong with a stellar pin.

Finishing off the girls’ division strong for Waubonsie with a hip toss into an armbar from Bilal, who gets the win by submission. Wrapping up the girls’ bracket with a score of 27-17 in favor of the Warriors.

Max Oyos starts strong for the Waubonsie boys with a win by decision in a three-minute bout in the 120lbs weight class.

Metea’s John Polk returns the favor with a strong 2nd period half-nelson pin while maintaining ground control on his opponent, bringing the score to 3-12 in favor of The Mustangs.

Waubonsie takes down Metea in both the boys’ and girls’ matchups

Jumping to the 150lbs weight class, we have another impressive bout for The Warriors with a win by decision for Desmond Stirley. The senior held his own against Metea and came out on top with a 26-23 match score, bringing the total score to 19-18 in a close showdown.

The Mustangs put up a good fight with the 175lbs class, as Postorinuk hits a reversal and attempts the spladel, but returns to neutral. The Mustang successfully secures the double leg, taken down as Waubonsie is saved by the bell with Metea getting the decision.

Rounding out the evening is senior Leo Hobson in another impressive bout as he hits the single leg takedown and goes into the half nelson for the win by submission. Bringing the final score to 40-27 in favor of the Warriors.

