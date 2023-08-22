Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central girls golf tee it up at Naperbrook

The Naperville Central girls golf team takes host to the Waubonsie Valley Warriors in a DuPage Valley Conference matchup at Naperbrook Golf Course. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Great pars to start the day

Starting at hole 1 is Waubonsie Valley’s Kelly Cong who is hitting her birdie putt from a mile away, but does a great job getting it close. The putt is off by just a couple of inches to the left and Cong taps in for four, starting the round with a par.

Jumping ahead to the fourth hole with Ashika Patel of Naperville Central. She hits her second from the edge of the fairway and the ball releases well towards the hole. Patel finishes the par three, fourth with a par.

Cong, like Patel, is hitting from off the green on the par three, fourth hole. She does better than most on the birdie chip and just misses the cup. Cong starts the round one under, through four holes for Waubonsie.

Warrior, Hannah Lee tees one up on the fourth hole and this ball glides over the flagstick, landing in the middle of the green. Lee has a birdie putt, where she has some great speed, but just not quite enough accuracy. Lee’s par putt rattles in and she ends the round with a score of 39.

Meadow Rolence of Waubonsie Valley is hitting from the middle of the fairway on the par five, seventh hole, where she hits a dart close to the pin. Her birdie putt is off the mark, but Rolence would tap in for par and finish the round with a 42.

Naperville Central’s Marusin ends the round well

Naperville Central’s Poppy Marusin hitting her third on the seventh hole from just in the rough and it’s a great approach shot. She knocks home the birdie putt and picks up some momentum to close the round.

On the ninth hole, Marusin is coming off a par at the eighth and now has a long par putt to close the round. She gets it to go and finishes the day with a 45.

Cong and the Warriors take home the win

As for Cong, she has this birdie putt the close the round and it finds the bottom of the cup. Cong records a par or better on every hole and shoots a three under, 33.

Waubonsie Valley is able to secure a victory at Naperbrook, with a final score of 157 to 189 over the Naperville Central girls golf team.

