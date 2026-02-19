Waubonsie Valley boys basketball hangs on to defeat Naperville Central 61-52

It’s the final home game of the boys basketball regular season at Waubonsie Valley High School as the Warriors take on the Redhawks of Naperville Central. The Warriors look to snap their three-game losing streak and get a win in front of their home fans. The Redhawks look to break a two-game losing streak of their own and finish the regular season strong as both teams strive to build some momentum heading into regional play next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central hangs tough in the opening quarter

The Warriors get off to a great start early in the game. TJ Adams connects with Kris Mporokoso, who finds Kyler Payne as he attacks the basket and sinks the layup for two.

The Warriors continue to roll on offense as they look to set up another scoring chance. Payne finds Mporokoso, who gets past the Central defense and buries the jumper for the green and gold as Waubonsie goes up 9-8.

The Redhawks look to stay in this one early and set up the play. Nathan Abrahamson avoids the turnover and keeps the ball. He dishes it to TJ Hillman, who hits the floater off the glass and in. Redhawks trail 14-10 after one.

The Warriors roll in the second quarter

The black and red look to carry this scoring run into the second quarter. Abrahamson goes for the trey but misses. However, Hillman gets the rebound and scores to trim the Warrior lead.

The Warriors move quickly on offense as Tate Bartzen buries the three from downtown and extends Waubonsie’s lead to 26-16.

Late in the quarter, Payne takes it to the paint and finds TJ Horton wide open, and he swishes it through. The Warriors close out the second quarter with a 35-18 lead at halftime.

Waubonsie begins to pull away

The Warriors look to continue the momentum in the third quarter as Mporokoso decides to take it himself, spins, and hits this tough floater for two. Waubonsie Valley begins to pull away by 20.

The Redhawks try to get something going here on the other end of the court. Abrahamson goes for the trifecta and misses, but Liam Lau gets the rebound, and he drains the three from the corner for the visitors as Central pulls back within single digits.

The Warriors try to close out the third quarter strong as Payne connects with Horton, and he dishes it to Bartzen, who sinks the trey as Waubonsie holds a 48-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors hang on to beat the Redhawks to end the regular season

The Redhawks try to get back into this one, but they turn the ball over, and Mporokoso takes this the other way and scores as the Warriors are up 52-39.

Naperville Central needs momentum on offense as Hillman finds Lau in the corner, and he buries the trey as Central looks for a late rally, down just seven at 52-45 with just under five minutes to go.

The deficit remains at seven with less than a minute remaining, but Payne hits his free throws from the line and finishes the night with 17 points.

Waubonsie Valley defeats the Naperville Central Redhawks 61-52 and secures a win at home as they gear up to face West Aurora in the regional semifinals. Naperville Central will host Plainfield North in the regional quarterfinals on Monday night.