Waubonsie Valley boys basketball stays undefeated with a win over Naperville North

DVC boys basketball is back as the undefeated Waubonsie Valley Warriors host the Naperville North Huskies. The Warriors are fresh off a dominant win against Plainfield East 72-46 last week and a Hinkle Holiday Tournament victory. North enters the game with a two game win streak with victories over Prairie Ridge and Evergreen Park. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Opening possession of the game for the Warriors. Moses Wilson draws in multiple Husky defenders, freeing up Cade Valek for the layup for the first points of the game.

The Warrior defense gets the passing lane to force a steal which sparks the fast break. Tyreek Coleman throws the lob to Wilson for the big slam! Waubonsie leads 4-0 in the opening minutes.

Moments later, the North offense just nearly avoids the turnover as Husky Jack Zitko knocks down the midrange jumper. The Warriors lead 8-6.

Warriors start to pull away early

The green and gold defense forces another turnover which begins another fast break opportunity. Wilson gives it up to Coleman who swings the rock back to Wilson for the corner three! Waubonsie leads 15-8.

Trying to cut into the Warrior lead before the end of the opening quarter, North’s Max Steele attacks Cade Valek, Steele converts on the tough layup. At the end of the first, Waubonsie Valley boys basketball leads Naperville North 21-13.

Miles Okyne cuts into the Waubonsie lead

Two minutes into the second quarter, North looking to speed past the Warriors half court trap. The Huskies show off their ball movement as William Harvey finds Miles Okyne who fakes out the defender to knock down the open three ball to cut the lead down to three with the Warriors leading 21-18.

The Huskies continue to build momentum on both sides of the ball after another defensive stop. Steele passes the ball to Miles Okyne who swings it back to Steele who drills the midrange shot. The Huskies go on a 7-0 run as the Warriors lead is now 21-20 with five minutes left in the half.

Moments later the Warriors look to rekindle some of their magic in the first quarter. After Josh Tinney passes it back to Coleman, the Illinois State commit shows off the RANGE by knocking down the three pointer. The green and gold lead 26-20.

Next Warrior possession, Donovan Neal swings it to the corner who swings it to Coleman on the wing who knocks down another deep three to expand the Warrior lead to 29-20.

Looking to respond after two Warrior threes, Miles Okyne uses his speed to get to the basket, stopping on a dime which allows him to go under the Warrior defense for the layup. Waubonsie leads 32-22 going into the second half.

Onto the first possession of the third quarter, Okyne gives the ball to Steele as the North offense dials up a play. Steele passes it back to Okyne as Steele uses the off-ball screen which leaves him wide open for three which he knocks down. The Huskies are down 32-25.

Approaching the halfway point of the quarter, the green and gold defense turns up the pressure as the Husky offense can not put up a clean shot which results in a turnover. Wilson catches the ball and speeds down the court for the two handed slam! The Warriors lead by 14.

Moses Wilson slams the Green and Gold into a huge lead

A few possessions later, the Husky offense brings the ball into the half court looking to run their offense however Wilson pokes the ball loose for the steal as he goes up for another slam! The Warriors have all the momentum as they extend the lead 46-28.

Looking to start a run of their own, Harvey posts up which draws a second Warrior defender. Harvey finds the open man at the three point line, Jack Zitko getting his defender in the air, setting up the mid range shot finding the bottom of the net. Waubonsie leads 46-30 with less than two minutes until the final quarter.

Shortly after North’s midrange jumper, Warrior Kris Mporokoso draws the attention of multiple Husky defenders. He finds Coleman who knocks down his third deep triple of the game. Going into the fourth quarter, the Warriors are up 49-33.

A few minutes into the 4th quarter, Waubonsie’s Tate Bartzen can’t knock down the three point shot which starts a scramble for the rebound. The Warriors get the offensive board initially however North’s Okyne (Oak e nay) gets a hand in the passing lane for the steal as he outraces the Waubonsie defense, making the layup in traffic.

Later in the quarter, Jake Victor begins running a play for the Husky offense. Victor passes it to Drew Kessler who gives it back to Victor who eurosteps through the Waubonsie defense to put up a floater, knocking it down for the three point play as the Huskies look to make a final run.

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball remains undefeated

A few possessions later, the Waubonsie offense keeping their foot on the gas. The offense showing off crisp ball movement as Ish Elliot is left open in the corner for three, knocking it down to get the lead back up to 19, 59-40.

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball extends its undefeated win streak to 16 with the victory over Naperville North, 59-43. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!