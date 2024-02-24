Waubonsie Valley boys basketball wins 15th regional title beating Plainfield North

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball looks to continue their season in the regional final. The Warriors faceoff against Plainfield North after the Tigers upset Metea Valley in the semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie leads by three after the first quarter over Plainfield North

Getting the scoring underway is Tyreek Coleman who knocks down a triple right in front of the Tigers bench.

Bringing the ball in for North is Jeffrey Fleming who fights his way to the rim for the bucket. The Tigers take an early 4-3 lead.

The Warriors come right back down the court as Tyreek Coleman has the time and space to score another three-point bucket.

Back and forth the squads go. Evan Czarnik gets the ball out top shooting for three. Plainfield North trails 10-9.

Finishing the quarter for the Warriors is Tyreek Coleman who works around a defender for the layup. WV leads 16-13 after one.

The Warriors continue to extend their lead in the second quarter

The Warriors start the second with the ball. Once again it’s Tyreek Coleman with the time and space as he knocks down another triple. Coleman with 13 points already in this one.

A couple of plays later Tre Blissett works his way into the paint putting one off the backboard and in that would be the last of the scoring in the half. Warriors up 26-19 at halftime.

A dominant third quarter from Waubonsie gives the Warriors a 15-point lead after three

Opening up the third quarter hot is the Warrios. Ryan Morton gets it down low shooting for trey. Warriors now up by ten.

Plainfield North looking for a triple now but that’s not good, but picking up the rebound is Jeffrey Fleming who scores his 20th point of the game. Tigers still trail 31-23.

The hot hand on the night for the Warriors is Tyreek Coleman who drives to the rim as the ball just trickles in. WV leads by 12.

Coleman has the ball again passing down low to Moses Wilson who shoots for three. The Warriors go into the final frame with a 38-23 lead.

Waubonsie Valley advances past Plainfield North winning their 15th regional title

Starting the final frame with the ball is Plainfield North. Another missed three-pointer is picked up by Pierre Pointer in the paint as he puts up two. Tigers still trail by 13.

The Tigers finally string some points together as Jeffrey Fleming works through the Warrior defense for the layup.

It doesn’t last for long as Coleman finds Tre Blissett who banks one in off the backboard. WV up 45-27.

Finishing the game in style for the Warriors is Moses Milson who gets the alley-oop pass from Tyreek Coleman for the dunk.

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball walks away victorious in the regional final with a 48-34 win over Plainfield North. The Warriors advance to the sectional semifinals against Downers Grove North.

