Waubonsie Valley boys soccer takes a 1-0 win on senior night over Neuqua Valley

We’re at Waubonsie Valley for a breezy senior night and some boys soccer action as the Warriors take on their rival, Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats are still seeking their first conference win, while the Warriors remain undefeated in the DVC at 2-0. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams display lockdown defense

Neuqua’s Gavin Majewski and Oliver Brosnahan are on the move. Warriors goalie Sebastian Herrera denies Brosnahan’s attempt to strike to keep things scoreless.

Waubonsie’s Matthrew Rodriguez steps right up for the corner kick, and off the cross, teammate Evan Wojtowich goes for the header, but it ends up just over the crossbar!

Fifteen minutes remain in the first half and the Warriors are looking to flip the script. Junior Gavin Byrne goes for the magic touch and finds the back of the net, but is called offside by the officials.

Majewski takes the corner, Alex Serra gets a hold of it in the crossfire, and finds Logan Yu. Yu’s shot is denied by Herrera, and we go into the end of the first half scoreless!

After 76 minutes of regulation play we are still scoreless. Another opportunity presents itself for the Wildcats to turn things around. Majewski gets the shot off, but it’s just wide left!

Sebastian Herrera continues to defend the home turf

A few minutes later, the Wildcats attempt again. Kush Khurana, Anshul Hinge and Serra tag team as Serra launches it to Adil Jeffery. They can’t connect as Herrera makes another great stop.

Diego Rodrigues comes to the rescue for Waubonsie Valley boys soccer

Off the free kick, Warrior Lucas Garcia passes to Diego Rodriguez and he slots it into the back of the net! 83 minutes into the game, and the Warriors finally break the ice off the scoreboard. That lone goal helps the Warriors close out senior night with a 1-0 win over Neuqua Valley. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!