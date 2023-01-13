It’s senior night at Neuqua Valley as the Wildcats dive into the pool for a DVC meet against District 204 rivals Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Waubonsie starts off with 200 yard relay win

Starting off with the 200 yard medley relay. Finishing out in front of this one is WVs Shaun Bahl, Nathan Huynh, Tyler Bardak, and Alex Schwartz. There was a tie for second place between NVs relay in lane 5 and WVs relay in lane 6.

Neuqua responds with a win in the 200 freestyle

Next up is the 200 freestyle. This race was close throughout but finishing out in front is Alex Parkinson with a time of 1:46.18 followed by Luke Martens and Steffan Anderson.

Keian Lam dominates the 200 yard IM

Moving on to the 200 yard IM. This race looked like it was going to be close, but Keian Lam had other ideas winning this race 11 seconds ahead of Rocky Chan.

Alex Schwartz sets new PR in the 50 freestyle

Time for the shortest race in the 50 freestyle. Like always this race came down to the wire with Alex Schwartz finishing out in front .45 seconds ahead of Dima Kondrashev and you can see how much that means for Schwartz.

Warriors win third race in a row with the 100 butterfly

Our next race is the 100 yard butterfly. Starting the race out in front is WVs Keian Lam and finishing the race in first is Lam. Three seconds behind him is Neuquas Ian Alumbaug.

A close finish in the 100 yard freestyle

Sticking with 100 yards but with the freestyle. This was one of the closest races of the meet as first through third place finished within a second of each other. Touching the wall first is Dima Kondrashev followed by Sam Lohman and Tyler Bardak.

WVs relay team prevails in the 200 freestyle relay

It’s time for our second relay of the meet with the 200 freestyle relay. This was also a close race that came down to the final second where WVs relay of Ethan Huynh, Alex Schwartz, Keian Lam, and Sam Lohman took first place with a time of 1:29.69.

Tyler Bardak comes out on top in the 100 backstroke

Next up is the backstroke. Two Warriors led the way in this race as Tyler Bardak and Shaun Bahl looks for the win. In the end it’s Bardak who finishes 1.40 seconds ahead of his teammate.

Huynh brothers faceoff in the 100 backstroke

The final race we’ll cover is the 100 yard breaststroke. Once again it’s two Warriors that are out in front throughout this race in the Huynh brothers. Ethan touches the wall first .32 seconds ahead of Nathan.

Waubonsie Valley remains perfect in the DVC as they take down Neuqua Valley by a score of 101-78.

