Waubonsie Valley boys tennis wins in dramatic fashion over Metea Valley

We've got an Eola Bowl on the tennis courts. Waubonsie Valley travels down the road to take on Metea Valley in a DVC matchup.

The Mustangs win the one doubles matchup

Starting off with one doubles action as Metea’s Aadit Gandhi and Jash Kadakia takes on WVs Pranav Inampudi and Revanth Kothapalli. The Warriors start out this set with a point after the Mustang duo can’t return the ball.

However the Mustangs pulled away in the first set as Gandhi’s serve was too much to handle giving him the ace and the 6-2 set one win.

It was a similar story in the second set as the duos go back and forth until Jash Kadakia meets the ball at the net for a strong finish giving the Mustang duo the two set victory.

Smayan Tayal dominates in the three singles match

Jumping into the second set of three singles. Smayan Tayal won the first set 6-1 but responding with a point in the second is Jack Jordan.

Tayal proved to be too much to handle as he finishes off the second set with an ace giving him the 6-0 set two win.

Aiden Lam takes home the one singles victory

Next up is one singles between Akshay Baid and Aiden Lam as the two go back and forth on this rally. It eventually ends when Baid returns the ball into the net giving Lam the point.

Set point now Lam as Baid’s return goes out of bounds giving Aiden Lam the 6-1 set one win. Lam goes on to win the second set 6-4.

Freshman Hector Diaz wins the match for Waubonsie in two singles

At this point in the meet the team scores are tied at three so it all comes down to the two singles matchup between Ameya Tyagi and Hector Diaz. Diaz starts out this match strong with a 6-0 win in the first set.

In the second set, the two go back and forth until Hector Diaz finds the open corner picking up a big point.

However Tyagi fights back in the second set as Diaz can’t return the ball giving Tyagi the 7-5 set two win forcing a deciding third set.

Match and set point for Hector Diaz. It’s a close rally to start until Diaz hits a shot towards the back line that Tyagi can’t return. Diaz wins the third set 7-5 as his teammates flood the court.

Waubonsie Valley win the meet in thrilling 4-3 fashion over Metea Valley.

