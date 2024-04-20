Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball beats Metea to remain unbeaten in DVC

The Eola Road Rivalry turns to the volleyball court as the 4-10 Waubonsie Valley Warriors play host to the 7-7 Metea Valley Mustangs. Metea starts its Dupage Valley Conference run with this rivalry matchup and enters after beating South Elgin in two sets. Waubonsie has already started its DVC slate after winning in two sets against Naperville Central. Metea Valley went 2-0 last year in the rivalry as Waubonsie looks to change that this year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball squeaks past Metea in the first set

Waubonsie’s Sujhan Gopinath starts the match off with an ace to get the Warriors going.

The match starts back and forth as Mustang Shafique Mohammed spikes it past the blockers to tie it at nine.

The next volley was a long one, as Metea tries to get it over, but Amr Alomair blocks it to put Waubonsie up by one.

After a couple of serves later, Metea stops the run of Waubonsie’s with a huge block by Om Kota. Warriors still lead 18-15.

The Mustangs, however, continue to rally. They play solid defense and Om Patel places one over two defenders, but the Warriors still lead.

At the end of the first set, Waubonsie only leads by one. Patel makes a nice dig, but after the ball gets over Metea gets called for a violation. WV wins a close first set 25-23.

Metea Valley volleyball comes out with vengeance in the second set

Metea Valley comes out hot in the second set as Shriyans Battula connects on a couple of aces. Metea leads 3-0.

With the Mustangs starting strong the Warriors keep chipping away as they get a block to bring it within three at 8-5.

Metea Valley has all the momentum in the set as Kyle Petrusch blocks the spike to give them its biggest lead of the night at 17-11.

Michael Johnson’s kick save kick starts the Waubonsie comeback

The Warriors do not want a third set, and their determination for this point shows it. Michael Johnson makes a huge kick save and WV gets the ball over. Metea tries to attack, but the Waubonsie blockers swing the momentum right back with a point.

The Warriors keep on charging, as Rohan Ambavaram spikes it down with power. Metea’s still ahead 21-17.

Waubonsie now down by two as junior AJ Ruffin capitalizes on the Metea overhit and slams it home to bring them within one, 22-21.

The Warriors score two more unanswered points and look to complete the comeback. The defense is at it again with a clutch block, sealing the victory! They win the second set 25-22 and take down Metea Valley.