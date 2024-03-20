Waubonsie Valley boys water polo sinks Eola road rival Metea Valley

Waubonsie Valley boys water polo is riding high with an undefeated record. The Warriors recently showcased their strength by picking up wins over Naperville Central and going 4-0 in the prestigious Mundelein tournament over the weekend. Now, Waubonsie resumes conference play against Metea Valley boys water polo, who are searching for their second win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Youssef El Touny with the revenge tour

The Warriors start attacking right away. Youssef El Touny dribbles and goes to the top right corner, and gives the Warriors a 1-0 lead over his former team.

The Warriors continue their dominance, extending their lead to 2-0. Here El Touny, goes into his bag of tricks as he once again aims for the top right corner to grow the Waubonsie lead.

On the next Warrior possession, Charlie Drohan is caught in traffic, but he is still able to skip it in for a 4-0 edge.

We’re still in the first quarter and Waubonsie is still scoring but we got a new team member in the scoring column and that’s Adam Ruhde with the shot to make it 6-0.

Matt Henkle erases the shutout for Metea

The Mustangs are trailing but show signs of resilience. Matt Henkle steps up, scoring a goal and preventing a first-quarter shutout. They end the first quarter trailing 9-1 but with a renewed determination to fight back.

In the second, Riley Traviss is in position for some scoring. It took some tries, but the third times the charm was on his side with a tap.

We have another possession and another Warrior goal with this one from Aidan Meagher. It’s 15-1 Waubonsie Valley.

Later, Ben Meier makes a play on defense and then feeds the ball to Ruude, who darts it in. The Warriors take a commanding 16-2 lead at the break.

Mustangs rack up the goal in the second half

Metea starts the second half on a positive note. Sam Sinzheimer passes to Henkle, and he pulls a sweet backhand goal.

Then Sinzheimer tries out a goal for himself that skips in the water and has enough power to sneak in. The Mustangs are battling but they still have ground to make up down 16-4.

El Touny scores seven for Waubonsie Valley boys water polo

However, this game was about Waubonsie Valley boys water polo, and here is El Touny scoring another goal to seal a 17-7 win for the Green and Gold over Metea Valley.

