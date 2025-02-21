Waubonsie Valley cruises by West Aurora to win the girls basketball regional final

It’s regional final time girls basketball as Waubonsie Valley takes the court after an 88-32 semifinal win over Plainfield South. West Aurora is that next opponent, the Upstate Eight champions are looking for the first regional plaque in program history. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Defense stands tall for the Warriors in the early going

The Warriors get an early turnover on defense. Lily Newton picks up the ball and throws it ahead to Maya Cobb, who lays it in for a 7-2 lead.

Waubonsie turns defense into offense once again as Ari Garcia gets out in transition. She brings the rock up the court and displays an unbelievable lay-up with a favorable bounce for two points.

Lily Newton extends the range from beyond the arc, answering the call with a three pointer that gives Waubonsie a 21-8 lead.

The Blackhawks need to score to keep pace. Brooklyn Johnson makes a three from the corner, but West Aurora still trail by double digits as we head to the second quarter. 19 in the game for Johnson, the Upstate Eight MVP.

More defense is on display for the Warriors. Danyella Mporokoso scoops up the turnover and starts her dribble. She throws over to Garcia, who passes back to Mporokoso and goes off the glass for the bucket and a 30-13 lead.

Back come the Blackhawks and Syncere Williams, who shows a step-back three-point basket. West Aurora still trails by double digits by continues to fight.

Waubonsie continues to make the defense pay with more points. Sophomore Maya Pereda shoots the three and swishes it.

Waubonsie Valley looks for one more shot before the break. Newton takes the three, but it’s off. However, Cobb gets the board, finds Mporokoso, who connects to beat the buzzer. A strong first half results in a 44-23 halftime lead for the Warriors.

Waubonsie Valley takes home another girls basketball regional

The second half game plan for the Warriors is copy and paste. Mporokoso plus Pereda equals three more points on the possession.

This night is all about Waubonsie and a dominating effort as Newton drops in the putback. The Warriors clinch their fourth straight regional title with an 82-44 victory over West Aurora. Up next is the sectional semifinals on Tuesday at Bolingbrook.

