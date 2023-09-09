Waubonsie Valley football loses by two points to Homewood-Flossmoor

It’s the final week of non-conference football matchups. Waubonsie Valley football makes the trip out East for a matchup against the Vikings of Homewood-Flossmoor. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A field goal puts Waubonsie up after one quarter

Starting the game with Luke Elsea holding the ball at midfield. He finds the gap connecting with Trent Selby for a 30 yard gain for the Warriors.

Waubonsie would fall short on the third down so Aiden Manion steps on the field nailing the 40-yard field goal. WV up 3-0 at the end of the first.

An action packed second quarter

Into the second quarter now. Luke Elsea has the ball again firing downfield to Trent Selby who is taken down at the 28 yard line.

The Warriors make their way downfield. Luke Elsea looks for the endzone finding Selby for the touchdown. Waubonsie extends the lead to ten.

Homewood-Flossmoor’s turn with the ball. Randall McDonald hands off to Jayden Banks who breaks through the Waubonsie defense running in the 30 yard touchdown. The Vikings trail by just three.

Next possession for Elsea as he faces a third and one. He keeps it himself picking up a first down for the Warriors.

Once again the Warrior drive would stale so Aiden Manion steps on the field kicking a 30 yard field goal. WV goes up 13-7.

Just under four minutes to play in the half. McDonald hands off to Brandon Brigham who avoids not one not two but three Warrior defenders picking up a 25 yard gain.

The Vikings make their way into the redzone. Brigham takes the direct snap forcing his way through the crowd for a Homewood-Flossmoor touchdown. The home team takes the lead 14-13.

Luke Elsea and the Warriors put together one more drive. This time Elsea finds Tyler Threat over the top who is taken down at the one.

With limited time and a fourth down the Warriors bring Aiden Manion out but this time his kick goes wide right. The Vikings lead 14-13 at half.

Homewood-Flossmoor extends the lead in the third quarter

Homewood-Flossmoor with the first drive of the second half. Brandon Brigham hands off to Jayden Banks who runs 40 yards down the sideline setting the Vikings up in scoring position.

The Vikings capitalize on the big play as Brigham makes his way into the endzone. Homewood-Flossmoor goes up 21-13 heading into the final quarter.

Homewood-Flossmoor squeaks past Waubonsie Valley for the win

Early on in the fourth quarter Waubonsie is in the red zone. Luke Elsea finds the hands of Trent Selby who scores his second touchdown of the night. WV misses the two point conversion trailing 21-19.

Next drive for the Vikings. Arthur Mcknight gets the ball on his own 25 making his way downfield avoiding tackles before being dragged down at the 23 for a huge gain.

Once again Brandon Brigham takes the direct snap scoring forcing his way through the pile for the touchdown. Homewood-Flossmoor now up 28-19 with nine minutes to play.

A couple of minutes later Elsea faces a 4th and 10 but he makes it look easy finding Brady Teeple who picks up exactly 10 yards for the first down.

Waubonsie turns the big play into points as Luke Elsea keeps it himself scampering into the endzone. The Warriors still trail 28-26.

With four minutes left the Vikings face a 4th and one on their own 25. There’s a pile of players so the refs bring out the chain crew. They measure, and it’s short. WV takes over on downs

A minute left to play now. And the Warriors are going for the field goal. Aiden Manion steps up but again his kick is wide right turning the ball over on downs.

Homewood-Flossmoor would drain out the clock picking up the 28-26 win over Waubonsie Valley football.

