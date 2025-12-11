Waubonsie Valley girls basketball cruises by Neuqua

It’s time for some more girls’ basketball action with a battle of the Valley as Neuqua Valley hosts the undefeated Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The Warriors come in with an 8-0 record coming off a dominant win against Metea Valley and keep it that way with a win over the Wildcats. As for the Wildcats, this is their second straight undefeated team they’re facing, with the previous game being a loss to last season’s 4A state runner-up, Fremd. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors go to work off the opening tip

Off the opening tip, the Warriors look to start fast as Ariana Garcia locates a wide-open Elliana Morris for the three-pointer, and it’s good.

Neuqua forces a Waubonsie turnover and looks to capitalize as they look for the open shot before Nalia Clifford connects with Michayla Stone for the three-pointer and connects.

On the next possession, the Warriors catch the Wildcats sleeping as Morris connects with Taylnn Heard for the easy two points, the Warriors hold an 11-6 lead.

With the end of the first quarter winding down, Waubonsie looks for an opportunity to score as Mporokoso connects with the mid-range jumper, as the Warriors hold a 25-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Mporokoso picks up where she left off at the end of the first as she opens up with a three-pointer, scoring the first points of the second quarter.

The Wildcats attempt to put some points on the board with Clifford shooting but it’s off. Mporokoso gets the board and hits the fast break by finding Garcia, who attacks the Wildcat defense with authority and that opens up a 32-14 lead for the Warriors.

Waubonsie and Neuqua trade points before the break

The Wildcats aren’t out of it just yet as Emerson McManis delivers not one but two straight three-point baskets to cut into the deficit. However, Garcia catches the Cats napping and knocks in the three-point basket. The Warriors lead 38-22 at the break.

Waubonsie Valley Girls basketball remains undefeated with the win

Waubonsie seeks to continue to feed the hot hand as Mporokoso opens the third with a tough layup. Mporokoso drops 37 points in the game.

The Wildcats once again break the Warrior press and look for a score in the paint, but Heard meets them with the block to the tone for the remainder of the night.

The Wildcats get some late help as Nalia Clifford drops in the bucket, but the damage is already done as the Warriors walk away with a 65-32 win.

