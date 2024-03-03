Waubonsie Valley girls basketball finishes fourth in the IHSA 4A State Series following a 62-52 loss to Fremd

Waubonsie Valley takes the court one last time in the third place of the IHSA 4A Girls Basketball state series after a semifinal loss to Nazareth Academy. As the Warriors look to end their season with a win, they take on 2020 State champions Fremd. The Vikings are coming off a tough semifinal loss to Loyola. Fremd defeated Waubonsie by twenty back in December. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Vikings take out their anger early

The game tips off just under two hours following their semifinal loss to Loyola so the Vikings take out their anger early on, already up 4-3 and then Brynn Eshoo extends the lead that with a nice jump shot.

9-3 Fremd but the Warriors step up on defense and Danyella Mporokoso finds an open Maya Cobb who floors to the rim and lays it in.

Fremd keeps up the tempo with some great ball movement, finished off with a Greta Thompson trifecta and that has the Vikings up 14-9.

More from Cobb this time from behind the line as this quick three-ball makes it just a 14-12 deficit.

Eshoo has a response by running into your frame and goes off the glass for two more.

Here’s senior Hannah Laub doing it all herself by dribbling, turning around it, and getting it to fall with a friendly bounce. Waubonsie Valley is still hanging around down 22-18.

Fremd has an answer with Ella Todd who is on the wing and puts in the triple and the Vikings are up double digits.

Warriors catch fire before the break and beyond

The Warriors climb back in it starting with Lily Newton getting a nice Mporokoso pass and she lays it in for two.

Now Mporokoso wants to do it herself, so she pulls up and puts it in. Waubonsie goes on a little 8-5 run to trail 34-26 at the break.

Freshman Nicole Douglas jumps in on the action in the second half by scoring a bucket of her own. The Warriors are still down by eight, but they needed that to keep pace

Then on the next possession, Cobb continues her assault from three and this shot helps them inch a little closer trailing 38-33.

The green and gold are not going away and neither is Lily Newton because she hits a three and the Warriors now trail 44-40.

Fremd girls basketball seals the deal late and takes third place

But the Vikings were too much to handle as Coco Urlacher is open below the rim and lays it in.

Then Eshoo puts in the exclamation point with a solid turnaround shot. That helps Fremd to the third-place spot in 4A after a 62-52 win. Despite the pair of losses over the weekend, Waubonsie Valley takes home its first girls basketball state trophy and finishes with a 32-5 record, the most wins in school history.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!