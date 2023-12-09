Waubonsie Valley girls basketball powers past Metea Valley

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball and Metea Valley meet up for the Eola rivalry. The Mustangs look to snap their losing streak, while the Warriors are on a two-game winning streak and hold a 7-1 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie takes a commanding lead to start

In the first, Warrior Lily Newton grabs the offensive rebound, hits a tough layup, and gets the foul. The Warriors lead 6-0 early in the game

The Mustangs look to respond as Lucy Burk delivers a nice pass to Kelly Clish and she hits the layup. Mustangs are down by four.

Warriors are on a big run here as Cobb dishes the rock to Danyella M-porokoso and she drains the three. (dub-v) WV goes up 13-2.

On the next offensive possession for the Warriors, Mporokoso gets the rebound and takes on two Mustang defenders before passing it to Arianna Garcia. She buries the three from downtown as the Warriors close out the first quarter with a 24-4 lead.

Warriors continue to add on points

The Mustangs look to get their offense back on track and leading the way is Lucy Burk as she nails this three-pointer.

Mustangs have possession here on offense as Annie Burk finds Lucy Burk open and she hits another three-pointer off the glass and in for Metea. Metea still trails by twenty(30-10)

It’s been raining threes this quarter as the Warriors have the ball now. Hannah Laub finds Cobb, and she drains the three to give WV a 39-10 lead.

The Warriors aren’t finished yet as they look to build on this lead. Mporokoso gets open and makes this jumper look easy. Waubonsie Valley takes a 48-11 lead going into the half.

The Warriors are cruising through the third quarter with some solid passing. Maya Pereda finds Garcia who gives it to Laub and she gets some help from the glass to seal two points for Waubonsie.

Mporokoso drives down the lane and dishes the rock to Newton and she drains the three for the Warriors to close out the third quarter with a 69-14 lead.

Waubonsie girls basketball takes down Metea

Despite the big deficit the Mustangs keep pushing as they try to get something going on offense. Lucy Burk passes the ball to her Sreehitha Duggirala (duh-gee-ruh-laa) and she hits the jumper.

Waubonsie’s offense is just too much to handle tonight, as Laub attacks the basket to make the layup off the backboard for two. Waubonsie Valley girls basketball take down Metea Valley by a score of 79-16, moving to 2-0 in conference play.

