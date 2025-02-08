Waubonsie Valley girls basketball takes down Naperville North on Senior Night

It’s Senior Night for the Waubonsie Valley girls basketball as the Warriors host the Naperville North Huskies with the regular season dwindling down. The Warriors are on a 14-game winning streak and just clinched the DVC conference title for the second straight year. The Huskies lost to Waubonsie last month but enter tonight’s matchup having won their last three games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley flew in the first half with Senior Lily Newton leading the way

We get things underway here in the first quarter as the green and gold have possession. Lily Newton is open and buries it from downtown as the Warriors take a 6-3 lead.

Natalie Frempong has the ball for the Huskies, and she decides to take it herself to the basket and sinks the floater to make it a one-point deficit.

The Warriors are up big as they try to extend their lead. Newton connects with Arianna Garcia, and she finds Danyella Mporokoso and gets the friendly bounce and splashes it home. She nails the three, and Waubonsie leads 20-8 after one.

In the second quarter the Huskies look to turn it around here. Frempong swings it over to Anna Richards and she drains the three. The blue and orange trail 24-11.

The Warriors are cruising in the second quarter. Mporokoso dishes it to Maya Cobb who finds an open Lily Newton, and she knocks it down for another three.

Huskies get back into the game before the break

The Huskies have cut the lead to eight late in the second quarter. Ava Podkasik dishes it to Frempong, and she hits it from three. Naperville North trails 30-24 to Waubonsie Valley at halftime.

Waubonsie Valley defeats Naperville North to win 15th in a row

We start the third quarter as Newton inbounds the ball. She tosses it to Arianna Garcia, and she attacks the basket and gets the shot to go and the foul.

The green and gold keep up the pressure here as Mporokoso has possession. She drives towards the paint, finds Cobb down low who puts in two more points.

North keeps pushing to get back into this game. Mia Podkasik finds Frempong, and she pulls up for three she it. The Huskies trail 52-41 as we close out the third quarter.

Waubonsie stays hot in the fourth quarter from beyond the arc as Garcia dishes it to Maya Pereda and she finds Mporokoso and connects on the trifecta.

Ava Podkasik inbounds the ball for the Huskies. Richards gives it back to Podkasik and finds Frempong, who shoots with a defender in her face and crushes this three-pointer. Despite a 28-point night for Frempong, it’s Waubonsie Valley girls basketball cruising to a 78-56 win over Naperville North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!