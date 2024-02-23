Waubonsie Valley girls basketball wins first sectional title in 25 years getting revenge over Benet Academy

We are at Oswego for the girls basketball sectional final. Waubonsie Valley girls basketball faces off against Benet Academy. The Redwings have knocked the Warriors out of the post season in three straight seasons. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet and Waubonsie both put up nine points in the first quarter

Getting the scoring underway is Danyella Mporokoso who drives in the paint putting up an early layup.

Coming back down the court for Benet is Bridget Rifenburg who spins around a defender putting one in off the backboard.

Back and forth we go in the early stages of this game. Mporokoso finds Hannah Laub as the senior knocks down the triple.

Neither team able to pull away here in the first. Emilia Sularski gets the ball shooting from way out swishing the three pointer. We are all tied up at nine after the first quarter.

Benet Academy pulls away in the second leading by nine at halftime

Starting the second quarter on the front foot is Benet. Shannon Earley makes the steal at half court before dribbling in for the layup.

WV with the ball in the o-zone now. Maya Pereda plays a bounce pass to Arianna Garcia for the easy finish.

Once again the Benet defense steals the ball away as Ava Mersinger brings it to the rim for the layup. Benet now up 19-14.

The Redwings aren’t slowing down here in the second. Emilia Sularski gets it on the edge shooting for trei. Benet still leads, 22-17.

Benet finishes the half strong. Ava Mersinger powers past the Warrior defense putting one high off the board and in. Benet goes into the break with a 28-19 lead.

The Warriors fight back in the third quarter to make it a two point game

Starting the third quarter with the ball is the Warriors. Hannah Laub gets it shooting for three and the senior doesn’t miss.

WV not slowing down. Mporokoso finds Laub down low as she sinks another triple forcing a Redwing timeout. Warriors down by just four.

The Warriors continue to roll in the third. This time it’s Danyella Mporokoso’s turn to tack on a three point bucket. The Warriors come back and tie this game at 35.

Benet finally gets something going on offense through Ava Mersinger who fights her way to the paint for the layup and drawing the foul. That puts the Redwings up by two.

The black and red finish the quarter on top. Lindsay Harzich gets it down low swishing the three point shot. Benet leads 41-38 going into the final frame.

The Redwings and Warriors go back and forth in the fourth quarter sending this game to OT

Getting the fourth quarter underway is the Warriors. Maya Cobb gets it on the edge putting up a three point basket. Warriors lead 42-41.

Keeping the momentum going for the Warriors is Lily Newton as it’s her turn to tack on a three pointer.

Benet keeps the three point contest going as Lindsay Harzich drops in a triple. That ties the game at 49.

The Redwings get the ball back. Ava Mersinger brings it in putting up the layup and drawing the foul. BA goes up 52-49.

A couple of possessions later it’s Maya Cobb for the Warriors shooting for three. WV goes up 56-55.

Benet comes back down the court as Aria Mazza shoots for three. That puts the Redwings up 58-56 with 25 seconds left.

Next play for the Warriors. Danyella Mporokoso dribbles in scoring on the layup tying the game at 58. That sends us into overtime.

Lily Newton wins it in overtime for Waubonsie Valley; the Warriors take down Benet

Skipping to the final seconds of overtime with the game tied at 61. Lily Newton powers throught the Benet defense putting off the backboard and in. WV goes up 63-61 with two seconds left.

Benet with one last chance but Emma Briggs’s shot gets tipped by Lily Newton and that’s the game.

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball wins their first sectional title since 1999 taking down Benet Academy in overtime by a score of 63-61. The Warriors advance to the super sectionals.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!