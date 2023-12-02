Waubonsie Valley girls bowling starts the DVC season with a win over Naperville Central

Waubonsie Valley girls bowling welcomes Naperville Central to Parkside Lanes to get the DVC season started. A new-look Redhawks team is hoping for a 2-0 start after a season-opening win over Downers Grove North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central with new faces in the mix

The first-ever state qualifier from Naperville Central, Skye Sanford, graduated last spring, so the most veteran Redhawk on the roster this year is senior Teresa Duffrin who has been on varsity for the past three seasons. She rolls a strike here as part of a team-best series of 460.

A new face to varsity this winter is Po Elizalde-Sanchez as she starts her day off right with an early strike for the Redhawks.

Waubonsie girls bowling continues to make strides

Waubonsie Valley was one of the most improved teams in the state a season ago. The Warriors lost some key bowlers to graduation, but newcomer Trudy Wang is ready to help early on with a strike and a series of 430.

Naperville Central with more varsity newcomers getting their first experience of DVC play as Alice Cecil rolls a strong 156 in game two and a 412 series on the day.

Waubonsie Valley with another new contributor as Mae McInerney rolls a strike. Her best round comes in game three when she tallies a 168 for the Warriors.

The Redhawks hanging tough as Kate Anderson uses her left-handed roll to secure the strike as part of a 404 series.

The Warriors use their vets to pull away

Back for the green and gold is Mya Zatloukal, who improved drastically as the season went along, eventually qualifying for sectionals as an individual.

Maddie Davila looking for a spare with a pair of pins in the middle of the lane. She hooks her ball back and picks up the spare with a smile for the Redhawks.

Waubonsie Valley also returns Lauren Bornhoff who showed a lot of promise a season ago. She saves her best for last with a 203 in game three and a 521 series.

Also back is Sam Wirtelak who ends this round with three straight strikes. A turkey that deserves a celebratory trot for the Warrior who scores a 526 series and a team-high 209 in game two.

Avery Kahl also finishes with her best score in game three with a 169 as she gets the ten-pin to drop for the strike for Waubonsie.

Naperville Central rounds out the day with a spare from newcomer Megan Moreno. Naperville Central with a 1961 team score on the day.

Leading all bowlers in this matchup is Mya Zatloukal, last in the alphabet but first on the scoreboard with a 543 series to lead Waubonsie Valley to a 1-0 start in DVC play.

