Waubonsie Valley girls cross country wins second consecutive Aurora City Invite

We’re at Metea Valley High School to open up the Cross Country season, as it’s the school’s first year hosting the Aurora City Invite. Six teams are running in the girls’ race to start the morning. The black and gold are looking to improve upon last year’s results after placing third. 204 rivals Waubonsie Valley, who qualified for state as a team last fall, are hoping to repeat as Aurora City Champions. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Aurora Central Catholic’s Cecilia Hilby immediately takes the lead at the 2025 Aurora City Invite

As the gun goes off, so do the runners! Aurora Central Catholic senior Cecilia Hilby emerges in the early going and takes the first lead. Central junior teammate Ailidzie Perez is not far behind. Grace Knight, one of two runners from Aurora Christian, is within striking distance in the first half mile. Mustang Kaylee Russell trails Knight, followed by a pack of Waubonsie runners, led by sophomore Dhanya Shanmugasundaram. Warrior senior Katherine Heap and junior Mia Bertolini are in the initial top ten as well. A trio of Metea runners, which includes seniors Raya Townsend, Julia Hannon, and junior Srinika Gundlapally, follow suit.

As we round out mile one of the three-mile course, Hilby keeps her foot on the gas pedal and expands her lead.

A few seconds behind is Kaylee Russell, the sophomore is keeping an impressive pace in her first race of the year.

Waubonsie’s Bertolini, Heap, and Shanmugasundaram have moved into the top five. Also among the top 12 are East Aurora’s Melanie Mercado, Metea runners Julia Hannon, Srinika Gundlapally, Raya Townsend, and Swara Kendale, ACC’s Ailidzie Perez, followed by West Aurora’s Itzel Figueroa and Abbey Hauser.

Headed into mile two on the predominantly flat course, ACC’s Hilby is unstoppable. Approximately 11 seconds behind is Kaylee Russell, cheered on by fellow fans on her home course. Russell’s adrenaline is pumping as she retains the second-place spot.

The Waubonsie trio of Bertolini, Heap, and Shan-mu-ga-sun-da-ram continues to run hard as they round out the top five, separating from the rest of the pack.

Waubonsie Valley girls cross country sails to second straight Aurora City Invite victory

Crossing the finish line first with a time of 18 minutes and 18 seconds is Hilby. She improves upon last year’s individual fourth-place finish and wins by over 40 seconds.

Finishing in second place is Mustang sophomore Kaylee Russell, with a time of 18 minutes and 59 seconds.

Placing third, approximately thirty-five seconds behind Russell, is Waubonsie senior Katherine Heap, with a time of 19 minutes and 35 seconds. Fellow Warrior teammates Mia Bertolini and Dhanya Shanmugasundaram respectively place fourth and fifth.

Figueroa, Hauser, Perez, Gundlapally, and Caroline Goettsch from Rosary round out the top 10. Townsend, Hannon, Kailyn-Kira Chhe, and Swara Kendale all finish in the top 20 for Metea.

For the second year in a row, the Warriors take the top spot in first place with a team score of 47. Julia Beliveau, Ariel Murphy, and Abigail Swanson also help the cause for the green and gold.

Metea Valley jumps up one spot from last year with a score of 56. Aurora Central Catholic is third with a score of 78. West Aurora is fourth with 89, and East Aurora is fifth with a score of 122.