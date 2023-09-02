Waubonsie Valley girls golf picks up the victory over Naperville North

Three legendary local golf coaches watching on as one day after hosting Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley girls golf returns to Springbrook to take on Naperville North, this time as the visiting team. The wind blowing hard across the course as some of the early fall temperatures begin to emerge this week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies get off to a strong start

On the opening hole, Addy Ciganek has herself set up for a club-length putt. The sophomore starts her round with a par and goes on to a nine-hole score of 41, second best on the team.

Back in the rough with another Huskie on the opening hole Erin Arnold with a well-placed shot onto the green that curls back towards the pin. Another Huskie and another par on hole number one.

Alex Yaeger chips from off the first hole green. The Naperville North junior gets her ball to rest within a couple of feet, leaving a simple putt to finish for a bogey.

Waubonsie Valley gets a solid round from Siya Sohal who sinks a nice putt here on the first hole to earn her a par as well.

Green and gold getting it done on the green

Speaking of nice putting, another Warrior delivers on the fourth hole. Mina Shyam going for the long birdie attempt and the ball takes a turn at the last moment and hooks into the cup. Nicely done by the freshman who shoots a 44 on the day.

In the same group, Addison Wu putts for par and the Huskie knocks it home as part of a round of 48 for the blue and orange.

Good putting all around from this group as Erin Arnold sinks this ten-footer for a par. Arnold with a round of 49 for the Huskies.

To another par three over at hole number seven where Georgia Riley continues her impressive round with a tee shot that sticks within twenty feet from the pin. The Huskie goes on to earn a par on the hole.

Waubonsie Valley senior Kelly Cong looking at a lengthy birdie putt on the seventh green. She calmly rolls it in from distance with ice water in her veins.

The top group for the Warriors feeling good about their performance on the seventh hole. Meadow Rolence buries a tricky par putt as part of her round of 41. Rolence and Cong rejoice as they stroll off the green.

Onto the 9th hole and Hannah Lee caps off back to back strong performances with a par putt to end the day. A 39 for the Warrior is the third best score of the match.

Kelly Cong continues to do work with her putter as she sinks another strong putt for par. The senior with a 37, tied for the top score of the day.

Naperville North junior Georgia Riley putting for birdie and the top individual score overall. Good speed on the attempt that slides just a bit past the hole. Riley taps in for par and a 37 of her own, a new personal best. The Warriors improve across the board from the day before as Waubonsie Valley girls golf takes the 161-175 team victory over Naperville North.

