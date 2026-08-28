Waubonsie Valley girls golf slips past Neuqua 171-174

Girls golf is in action at Springbrook Golf Course in the second week of DVC competition. Neuqua Valley takes on Waubonsie Valley on a sunny Monday afternoon. Despite a balanced effort from the Wildcats, Waubonsie Valley was able to hold on for a close 171-174 victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua seniors deliver in the early going

Neuqua delivers about as balanced an effort as you could ask for, with all eight golfers scoring between a 43 and 46 for their rounds. Senior Suchen Liu is one of the 43s on the scorecard after an excellent chip on the first hole that settles a couple of feet from the pin.

Over to hole four, where Wildcat Ellie Rogers hits a drive over the water, landing on the green. However, the ball rolls too far and onto the grass. Rogers is able to recover and go up and down to save the par with a nice putt. She goes on to score a 43, tying with Liu for the low score for Neuqua Valley.

The drives continue with Waubonsie’s Riya Gupta. Her drive gets the ball landing on the green, rolling past the flag post. Her birdie attempt is just slightly off target, but Gupta taps in the par for an overall score of 45.

The top Warrior pairing leads the way

The action continues for Waubonsie with Mina Shyam at hole 7 hitting a long drive with the ball landing well on the green. That sets up the senior for a simple two-putt for par as the Warrior holds the individual lead heading to the final holes.

Up next is Malar Anand from Neuqua Valley, hitting a drive towards the green, but the ball settles near the front fringe. Anand sends a long-distance birdie towards the pin, but it comes up short. However, her putt for par is good enough with an overall score of 44 on the day.

From next to the fairway tree on hole nine, it’s Nitya Thapar from Waubonsie, putting a little too much power on her shot with her ball rolling off the green and into the grass. The sophomore chips back on the green; she goes on to recover and sink her par putt, finishing strong with an overall score of 45.

The final hole continues, this time with Wildcat Aditi Reddy. The senior hits a nice drive to the green, with the ball rolling towards the hole. The Wildcat attempts to finish her solid round with a birdie, but Reddy settles for par and a score of 44, tying with Malar Anand for third on the team.

Waubonsie comes through in the clutch

Waubonsie is hanging on to the team lead late. Siya Sohal comes up big in the clutch with a great putt on the ninth green. Sohal tallies a 44, which is tied for second on the team.

Finishing the match is Mina Shyam, going for a long-distance putt to wrap up her day with a birdie. Despite leaving the attempt a bit short, Shyam shoots the lowest score of the day at 37 points. Waubonsie Valley takes home a narrow win over Neuqua Valley by the score of 171-174.

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