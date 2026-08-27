Waubonsie Valley girls golf swings past Naperville North

We’re back at Springbrook for another DVC girls golf match with the conference season rolling on. Waubonsie Valley returns to Springbrook for a second straight day, this time as visitors against the Naperville North Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies show off the short game on the first hole

On the first hole, Naperville North freshman Keira Priess chips a ball out of the greenside bunker and flops it towards the pin. A nice shot from the young Huskie.

North senior Lily Heusner has a tricky putt for bogey on the same hole, but she reads it perfectly and drains the 10-footer.

On hole four, Waubonsie Valley’s Alyssa Straub hits her tee shot over the water and onto the green. Straub attempts a birdie, but the ball comes out short by an inch. The sophomore will take the par, her best hole of the day.

Mia Kuruvilla from Naperville North also gets over the water and onto the green with her tee shot. The Huskie picks up a par as she looks solid as usual.

Putting power on the fourth hole green

Still on the fourth hole green, after hitting a drive over the water, Siya Sohal drains a long-distance putt, sending the ball with enough speed to drop into the cup for a birdie.

In the next group, Kylie Kieselyk makes a nice putt from beyond 10 feet. The junior shoots a 49, the third-best score on the team.

Nitya Thapar also knocks in a tough putt from distance to help the Warriors, eventually scoring a 46 for her round.

Over at hole seven, Mina Shyam goes to work with a tee shot that slices towards the green, landing right in front of the pin. Shyam attempts a birdie putt, but the ball breaks just slightly past the hole. The senior takes a tap-in par.

Sohal is back in action once more on hole seven, as she finds the dance floor, just like her teammate. She looks for a double dip on par-three birdies, but the putt stays just on the outside edge of the cup. It’s a tap-in par as Sohal shoots a 42.

Naperville North sophomore Ally Andrews also uses an iron to find the green on the seventh hole. Her total of 46 is second best on the team.

The Warriors deliver a second straight DVC win

The Warriors get another good performance from Riya Gupta as the senior chips onto the final green on the ninth hole, shooting a 45 to finish third for the green and gold.

Shyam is back in action on the ninth green once more. She finishes the job by sinking a par putt after getting a birdie on the eighth hole. She leads everyone with a 37 for the day.

From the bottom of the mound, Mia Kuruvilla hits a drive over the mound and onto the green. The Huskie attempts a birdie shot, but the ball slows up to the hole by inches. The Huskie goes for par 4 to finish the day, including a low score of 41. In the end, it’s Waubonsie Valley taking the home win with a score of 170.

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