Waubonsie Valley girls soccer edges out Neuqua Valley

The DVC girls’ soccer season continues as the Neuqua Valley Wildcats visit the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie gets off on the right foot

The Warriors put the pressure on right away with this shot attempt by Bella Ahlert, but the ball is high and to the right.

Neuqua responds with 31 minutes remaining. Aubrey Guskey forces a turnover and dribbles to midfield. She then passes over to Sam Horner, who fires a shot to the low left corner. Warrior goalkeeper Charlee Van Der Watt is there to make the save.

Five and a half minutes later, the Warriors break the ice. Macy Evans sends a pass over to the left side of the field for Bella Ahlert to score. Waubonsie has the 1-0 lead with 25 minutes to go in the first half.

Now with time winding down, Aubrey Guskey passes over to Brooke Schmidtgall for a good shot chance, but the ball can’t settle, and the Warriors head to halftime up by one.

The Warriors hang on for the win

The Wildcats come out of halftime with a quick shot attempt by Sydney Michalak. However, her shot soars high and above the net.

Neuqua continues to create offensive opportunities, with Addison Grip ripping the ball from midfield, the ball then hits off the crossbar and deflects down for Van Der Watt to field. She misses the ball, and Miabella Kraai walks in for the goal. The officials give a signal shortly after to disallow the goal because of where the ball hit the crossbar.

Going the other way, McKinley Ladd has a corner kick opportunity that Evans shoots in, but the Wildcat defense comes up clutch by clearing the ball out of the zone.

With over twelve minutes to go, Neuqua sends another shot towards Van Der Watt, who comes out of the crease for the save.

Now with five minutes remaining, Waubonsie goes on the attack again, with Evans’ kick in front deflected, and Bella Woolard heads the ball just right of the goal.

The Warriors hold the lead the rest of the way and get the 1-0 victory.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!