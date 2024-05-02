Waubonsie Valley girls soccer scores four in the second half to beat Neuqua

Waubonsie Valley girls soccer scores four great goals against Neuqua Valley to remain unbeaten in the DVC! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley looks to pick up its second straight win as they travel to Waubonsie Valley. The Wildcats took down Fenwick 1-0 last time out, but are in search of DVC win number one. The Warriors have a tough schedule to close the year and enter after losing to New Trier and Barrington, both of whom made the super sectionals a season ago.

Neuqua Valley girls soccer applies most of the pressure in the first half

Taylor Ahmadian wins possession in the middle third for Waubonsie and plays a well-weighted ball to Ceci Galarza who’s in on goal. Neuqua keeper Quinn Sigal comes off her line at the right time for a big save. It’s 0-0 about 13 minutes in.

Neuqua now gets to attack, as a cross is whipped into the box to Addison Guskey. She gets it to Allessandra Russo who one-times the shot off the far post! The Warriors clear it out and we remain scoreless.

12 minutes remain in the first half and the Wildcats keep applying the pressure on offense. Freshman Gabrielle Smith gets the ball outside the box and watch this run! She gets free and lays it off, but the shot goes over the crossbar. We go into halftime with a 0-0 scoreline.

Lauren Bornoff keeps the game scoreless and the Wildcats miss another chance

In the second, Neuqua works the offense down the left wing. Russo’s shot across goal is saved by Lauren Bornhoff, but she gives up a rebound. The Wildcats can’t hit it home, and it’s still tied at zero.

Minutes later, Waubonsie quickly works the ball upfield, as Thanya Castelan chests one down to Galarza, who flicks it up past the defense. The senior muscles her way into the box, shielding her opponent before guiding one home past the keeper. About three minutes into the second half, the Warriors lead 1-0.

Ten minutes later, Warrior, Eleanor Oster gets the pass and breaks free with a nice dribble. She unloads from way outside the box and connects for the goal! What a strike from the senior, as she puts Waubonsie up 2-0.

23 minutes remain in the game, as Emerson Hallihan lays it off to Oster, who gets the attack going down the right win to Castelan. She works into the box and sends one towards goal, where it bounces off a Wildcat and into the net. The floodgates have opened for WV in the second, as they lead 3-0.

Waubonsie Valley girls soccer scores another goal from outside the box

Waubonsie’s Katie Chapman wins the ball back and decides to take on half the Wildcat defense. Neuqua halts the attack momentarily before the ball breaks free to Chapman, who hits one first time and perfectly over the goalie for the score. The Warriors cruise in the second half and the bench celebrates with the wave.

Waubonsie Valley takes down Neuqua Valley 4-0 to remain undefeated in the DVC. The Warriors next take on Metea and Naperville North, with the conference championship still on the line.