Waubonsie Valley girls soccer thrashes West Chicago to open 2024 season

Waubonsie Valley girls soccer opens the 2024 season at home against West Chicago. The Wildcats and Warriors meet for a third straight time to begin a season, with the Warriors winning the past two years. Waubonsie is coming off a loss in the Regional Finals to Plainfield North, while West Chicago lost to South Elgin in the Regional Semis.

Waubonsie Valley girls soccer starts 2024 with four first-half goals

Wasting no time, Elliana Morris gets a shot off for WV, which is jumped on and saved by West Chicago goalkeeper Ariana Hernandez. It’s still 0-0 early on.

Later, junior Katerina Chapman weaves her way through the West Chicago defense and beautifully weighs a pass to senior Taylor Ahmadian. She stays composed inside the box and slots in the first goal of the season for the Warriors.

The Warriors strike again, and Chapman once again plays a nice pass, this time off the free kick. The keeper initially stops it, but Elliana is there to bloop in the rebound. The Warriors are up 2-0.

Molly Merlak shows off her pace for the Wildcats as she works inside the box. The shot is saved with ease by Lauren Bornhoff who keeps the score 2-0.

Waubonsie Valley follows up the Wildcat scoring chance with one of their own. Cecilia Galarza dribbles around the defense and crosses it to the middle, finding Ahmadian who makes it 3-0 for Waubonsie. It’s a brace for the senior, but she’s looking for more.

Warrior Taylor Ahmadian records a first-half hat trick

In the final minutes of the first half, Morris breaks free, finding Ahmadian, who gets the goal and a first-half hat trick for the Warriors. It’s 4-0, but Waubonsie Valley goes on to win the home opener 5-1 over West Chicago.