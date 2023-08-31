Waubonsie Valley girls swim wins DVC opener against Naperville Central

The girl’s swimming season is underway at Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors host their first DVC meet of the season against Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central starts off with a relay win

Our first race of the meet is the 200-medley relay. It was a close race throughout but winning the race with a time of 1:55.78 is Naperville Central’s Mikayla Belisario, Natalie Vogel, Lauren Escymeyer, and Alexa Goldstone.

Waubonsie wins three races in a row

Next up is the 200 Freestyle. This race was led by two warriors as Anna Honcharuk won the race by over a second ahead of teammate Isidra Perea.

Moving on to the third race, the 200 IM. The race was led from start to finish by Waubonsie’s Abbey Brown, who wins the race with a time of 2:18:11.

Time for the shortest race of the evening, the 50-yard freestyle. As always, it was a close race with Malini Madiman coming out in front followed closely by Lauren Eschmeyer and Calin Ball.

The Warriors continue winning races

Following a break, the activities resumed with the 100-yard Butterfly. Malini Madiman picked up where she left off, winning the race with a time of 1:01:99.

Immediately after is the 100-freestyle, where Anna Honchurak joined the multiple winners category with a time of 55.26. Half a second behind was Lauren Eschmeyer.

Back to the relays with the 200-freestyle relay, Waubonsie pulls away at the end by half a second, giving Malini Madiman, Ruby Meier, Aubrey Talaga, and Anna Honcharuk the win.

Flipping over to the backstroke with our closest race of the night, Bella Plude and Mikayla Belisario went down to the wire with Plude touching the wall .01 seconds ahead of Belisario.

Naperville Central wins the breaststroke but falls short to Waubonsie

Our last race of the evening was the 100-yard breaststroke. Another close race ends in favor of the Redhawks with Macy Fults finishing .02 seconds ahead of Natalie Vogel.

Although Naperville Central finished with a win, Waubonsie Valley takes home the meet victory by a final score of 105-81.

