Waubonsie Valley girls tennis opens the DVC season with a win over Metea

The DVC Girls Tennis season is here, and we have the Waubonsie Valley Warriors hosting the Metea Valley Mustangs! Last season, Metea finished fourth in conference, while the Warriors took fifth.

Waubonsie girls tennis freshman Myrna Jamal defeats JoAnn Mathew of Metea

Let’s open the day with the two singles matchup between Mustang Joann Mathew and Warrior freshman Myrna Jamal. Jumping into a longer rally, Jamal hits and heads towards the net. The two continue before Mathew runs up and hits one strong with her right hand, securing a point.

Jamal serves again, and just watch her work around the court! The freshman moves right and then left to put in a perfect drop shot, which helps secure a set one victory, 6-2.

The Warrior keeps it going with an ace!

The Mustang keeps it going as we jump into another rally. This time, Mathew attacks the net, and it works out well for her, as she guides one low past the Warrior.

Jamal, however, does well to close out this match in two sets. She goes towards the net, and the Mustang forces her to head back on the next hit. Jamal hits a strong forehand, which lands in play, and Mathew doesn’t have enough room! The Warrior wins the second set 6-0!

Waubonsie’s Amanda Kornak and Metea’s Anakha Rakesh square off in one singles match

Let’s head to the one singles matchup between Waubonsie’s Amanda Kornak and Metea’s Anakha Rakesh. The Warrior looks great early on by picking up an ace!

Now it’s Rakesh’s turn, and she answers with a solid serve. It forces the Warrior to hit it long.

Kornak locks in during this match, and here she is again with a great serve! It paints the line and makes the Mustang hit it short.

Closing it out, the Warrior puts one with some backspin and wraps it up. Kornak takes this match in straight sets 6-0, 6-0

Mustangs Tvisha Shah and Smitha Sathya defeat Warriors Chloe Cochran and Kerri Gaur

Let’s move along to the two doubles matchup with Warriors Chloe Cochran and Kerri Gaur and Mustangs Tvisha Shah and Smitha Sathya. Cochran serves, and the Mustangs just sneak it over the net, where Gaur is there to tap it over for a nice point!

Now Gaur serves for Waubonsie, and she goes back and forth with Shah. The Mustang goes outside the lines and sends a shot down the alley for a score! Metea takes the first set, 6-4.

After the Mustangs get it in, Cochran returns, and both Warriors creep towards the net as the rally ensues. Gaur hits it a couple of times before Cochran unloads for a powerful strike that Metea can’t get to.

The Mustangs do well in the second set, and now look to close it out on this rally. They do just that, as the shot goes right between both warriors for a point. Sathya and Shah take it in two sets, 6-4, 6-1.

Lydia Parranto and Devi Rao help lift Waubonsie girls tennis past Metea

Wrapping up the afternoon with Metea Valley’s Leah Liu and Lily Tang against Waubonsie’s Lydia Parranto and Devi Rao! WV gets the serve in, and Liu takes control for the Mustangs. She guides one perfectly into the back left corner with power for a nice point.

Parranto sends it in, and that’s all she needs! Her ace helps Waubonsie to a 6-3 set one victory.

After Tang served it in, where in the middle of the rally. The Warriors play it high, but Tang is ready every time. Eventually, WV hits it out for a Mustang point!

Waubonsie wraps it up in the second set with a 6-3 victory as Parranto sends one down the middle. It helps Waubonsie to a 4-3 team victory to open up conference play.