Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball takes a thrilling win in straight sets over Naperville North

Naperville North is getting its pink on for tonight’s volleyball matchup in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Both Huskies and the Waubonsie Valley Warriors are rocking pink as they compete for a DVC matchup. The Huskies are coming off a loss in the previous match against Benet, while the Warriors are fresh off a win over St. Charles East. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A back-and-forth opening set

The Huskies waste no time as Cate Provenzano displays a kill for some early momentum for the blue and orange.

The opening set shows a three-point lead for North until Chloe Gollaher jumps up to deliver a kill shot. The Warriors are down by two points.

Olivia O’Hara serves for Waubonsie Valley and powers home an ace and a 12-12 tie.

Ennette Bednarz serves for the Huskies, which also turns into an ace of her own, and it’s 16-15 lead for North.

After four points for Naperville North, Hannah Krause passes to Anna Axelsen, who delivers a kill shot to add another point as the Warriors are down by 3 points.

Waubonsie finishes the comeback in set one

While Naperville North has the set point, Hailee Pietryk serves for the Warriors and draws another ace to bring the Warriors within one at 24-23.

Pietryk is now on the floor as the Warrior passes the ball to Zoe Kraslen, who seals the deal with a kill shot for the set-winning point in comeback fashion. Waubonsie Valley takes set one 27-25.

Set two is underway with Naperville North trailing by four. Joelle Pye-Blacknard goes for a hard smack on the ball that gets down in the corner for the point.

Emma Chang North is looking to catch up with a hit over the net for Naperville North, but Zoe Kraslen of Waubonsie Valley taps the ball back to the Huskies’ side and down for the point.

O’Hara is back for the serve and delivers another ace as Waubonsie leads the second game 11-4.

Huskies storm back to take the lead

Later in the set, Naperville North has come back to lead the game with Emma Chang running to Grace Anderson’s pass and delivering a hard kill shot. The Huskies are on a big run up 21-18.

Both teams are tied at 23. Hannah Krause of Waubonsive Valley makes a pass to Annabelle Black, who makes a kill to break the tie. Annabelle celebrates the tiebreaker with a celebratory spin as her teammates cheer on, as it’s match point for the Warriors at 24-23.

Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball takes the two-set win

Hailee Pietryk is back to serve. The ball hits over the net as the Huskies look to tie the game. Pye Blacknard goes for the kill shot, but the ball goes into foul territory, resulting in a point and the win for the Warriors. Waubonsie Valley takes the hard-fought victory in straight sets, 27-25 and 25-23.

