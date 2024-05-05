Waubonsie Valley girls water polo advances to the sectional semis with win over Lockport

The start of the girls water polo post season is upon us with the Neuqua Valley sectional quarterfinal round. Waubonsie Valley girls polo is the number four seed and takes on the fifth seeded Porters of Lockport. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Teams trade goals in an action packed second period

Waubonsie Valley leading in the second period but the Porters cut into the lead as Madison Lynch tracks down the ball and tosses it into the net for the goal. Lockport trails 5-3 after goals from Grace Kelleher and Gabby Lange got the team on the board.

Lockport looks to get back within a single goal as Allison Kwiatkowski lobs one towards the goal, but Emma Buchenauer makes a nice one handed stop for the Warriors.

Later in the half, Ruby Meier with the ball for Waubonsie. A Porter defender is called for an ejection and heads off. That leaves Calin Ball wide open in front of the goal and she adds her second tally to put the Warriors in front 6-3.

Lockport is back on the attack as a long pass finds Emily Hughes behind the defense. She knocks one home and the Porters trail by two again 6-4.

A wild final moments of the first half sees a pair of goals

Less than ten seconds to go in the half, Ruby Meier gets the pass and the Lockport goalie is called for an ejection, leaving the net uncovered. The pass then goes to Brianna McCarron who scores with five seconds left to make it 7-4 Waubonsie.

But it appears the Warriors left too much time on the clock. Faith Hagemann launches a long distance shot that perfectly finds the top shelf for the goal. Lockport now trails 7-5 heading into halftime.

Waubonsie gets a penalty shot goal from Ruby Meier early in the third but Lockport answers once again. Ava Sipek gets one past the defense and it’s an 8-6 game late in the third.

Under two minutes left in the period, Ruby Meier tosses a pass to Reese Clavey. Her shot is deflected but bounces into the net for the goal to put Waubonsie back up by three. The Warriors lead 9-7 heading to the fourth after a Lockport goal from Sophia Reyes.

The Warriors pull away in the fourth

Lockport looking to make it a single score game but the Warrior defense rises up. Sara Taylor helps deflect a shot attempt along with Buchenauer.

Later in the fourth, Calin Ball takes a shot on net, it’s blocked by Ana Fiordirosa but Ruby Meier is there for the rebound to put Waubonsie Valley up 11-7.

Ruby Meier makes plays all game long, she puts this contest away with her sixth goal of the day. Waubonsie Valley girls water polo takes down Lockport 12-7 and advances to the sectional semifinals to face the top seed Naperville North.