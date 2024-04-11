Waubonsie Valley girls water polo uses strong offense to beat Neuqua

Waubonsie Valley girls water polo hosts the Neuqua Valley Wildcats in a DVC matchup. The Warriors tied 9-9 in their last game against Hersey, while the Wildcats won a narrow 12-11 match against Oak Park River Forest. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Calin Ball and Samira Nadgar get both offenses moving in the first

The Warriors start us off here as Jackie Knothe leads the way. She lobs it to Calin Ball, and who fires past the goalie to put WV ahead 2-0.

The Wildcats look to get on the board here on the next play. Phoebe Puacz gets it to Samira Nadgar, who goes for goal, but Waubonsie goalie Emma Buchenauer steps up for the big save.

The Wildcats try again, and this time, they get the breakthrough. Puacz launches this to an open Nadgar, and she buries it. Neuqua trails 4-2 after one.

Waubonsie girls water polo pull ahead in the Second Period

The Warriors’ offense gets rolling here. Sara Taylor gets it to Ruby Meier, who fights off a defender and scores to extend the Warriors lead by two points.

WV keeps going as Meier finds teammate Reese Clavey. She rips this shot into the back of the net, giving Waubonsie a 7-3 lead in the second period.

Neuqua rallies back to keep this one close. Yarae Chung blasts this past the goalie, and the Wildcats trail 8-5 as we head into the half.

Waubonsie nearly scores 20 goals to get past Neuqua Valley

The Wildcats look to carry that goal-scoring momentum into the third period. Nadgar gets another goal as she buries this one, and Neuqua is down by four.

Ball sends this one to Clavey, and she sends this one to the top corner and in for the green and gold. Warriors lead 13-9.

The Warriors close out the third period strong with solid passing. Taylor finds Meier open, and she gives WV a 15-10 lead heading into the fourth period.

WV goalie Buchenauer throws this one deep to Meier, and she scores her ninth goal of the night to extend the Warriors lead 16-10.

The Warriors’ offense keeps rolling as Meier tosses it to Clavey; she spins and scores her fourth goal. Waubonsie Valley girls water polo cruises to a 19-11 victory over the Neuqua Valley Wildcats.