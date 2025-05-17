Waubonsie Valley punches ticket to first boys water polo sectional final since 2010 after defeating Naperville Central

The Naperville North boys water polo sectional hits the final four as Waubonsie Valley takes on Naperville Central. These two teams split in their respective matchups this season, but this one is for a trip to the sectional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks start the game strong as James Behrend fires in a shot to put his squad up 2-0 early on.

Ben Meier puts on an early show on his birthday

The Warriors regroup with Ben Meier, who hits the right corner to even the game at 2-2.

Meier is not done yet because he wants another goal. Adam Matusiak finds him, and he connects on the long-distance shot, giving the Warriors a 3-2 lead.

The Meier show is on full display during the first. This penalty shot caps off a 6-0 run as Waubonsie opens up a 6-2 advantage.

Central stops the run in the second quarter when Behrend gets his name called once again with a catch-and-shoot goal.

The Warriors adjust on defense, and goalie Lukas Adeli jumps into position to make the save. Waubonsie holds an 8-5 lead at the break.

Waubonsie picks it back up in the second half with Youseff El Touny showing the skipper for a 9-5 lead.

Dawid Kowalewicz, step right up. Daniel Niv lobs the ball over, and Kowalewicz shoots a laser-like shot for the goal.

Redhawks cut into the deficit

Redhawks are down but won’t give up. Weston Schmitt finds the open target to keep his birds within striking distance.

Moments later, Elliot Skly tallies another goal, but Naperville Central still has work to do, trailing 13-7.

Waubonsie Valley boys water polo moves on to first ever sectional final

However, this game belongs to the Warriors as El Touny throws in the dagger goal, and for the first time in program history, Waubonsie Valley is moving to the boys water polo sectional final, where they’ll face top-seeded Naperville North. The Redhawks end the final season of legendary head coach Bill Salentine’s career with a 21-9 record.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.