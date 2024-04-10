Waubonsie Valley starts the DVC baseball season with a win over Naperville Central

The High School baseball season swings into the conference slate as Waubonsie Valley welcomes Naperville Central for the DVC opener. After graduating fourteen players from last season’s DVC championship lineup, the Redhawks bring in many new faces but are sitting with a 5-4 record. The Warriors are 4-5 but are equally determined to start conference play with a win over the Hawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jacob Gervase goes yard right away for Naperville Central

Jacob Gervase swings away at the top of the first inning as he crushes this ball out to leftfield, and goodbye. Gervase’s solo bomb puts the Redhawks up early, 1-0.

Warriors pull some magic tricks to score some runs

The Warriors take their turn to bat, and they may not go yard, but Hiroshy Wong takes advantage of a pitch that gets away, and he comes home safely to tie the game up.

Then Ben Ford chops into a fielder’s choice, but that allows Owen Roberts to touch the plate, and the Warriors lead 2-1.

In the top of the second, it’s 3-1 Warriors, but Daniel Nussbaum got a base hit and floors it to first. He scores later in the inning on a fielder’s choice to put Central down 3-2.

The Warriors keep up the pressure on the Redhawk defense and this bunt by Ryan Gustaitis forces a defender off first and here comes Sean Carroll to extend the Waubonsie lead.

5-2 Warriors, and Gervase is up to bat again. Is that another dinger? Bon Voyage! Gervase’s second solo rocket keeps Central in the ballgame.

So the Warriors answer with more tricks on the basepaths as Roberts takes second, and Noah Pilon comes home for another Waubonsie Valley run. It’s 7-3 Warriors after five innings.

Gervase continues to give trouble to Waubonsie as he pokes his third hit of the game just into left field.

Fielding helps Waubonsie Valley baseball to a DVC win

Nussbaum hopes to add more to the Redhawk cause but Warriors pitcher Riley Roberts forces a can of corn in the air and Josh Hung glides in to make the catch to end the top of the sixth.

Last chance for the Hawks with two on but Owen Roberts gets Roan Orlanes to chop into the final out, this ball game is over. The Warriors win 7-3 over Naperville Central.

