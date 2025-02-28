Waubonsie Valley takes down Benet Academy to clinch second straight girls basketball sectional

Waubonsie Valley and Benet Academy girls basketball clash in the IHSA Sectional Final at Bolingbrook High School. They meet up for a fifth consecutive post-season matchup and third straight sectional championship. The Warriors got the best of the Redwings in last season’s sectional, and Benet won in 2023. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors open the IHSA Sectional Final just like they closed out the Semifinals

After dominating to close out the Sectional Semifinal against Bolingbrook, the Warriors pick up where they left off in the first half against Benet. Arianna Garcia-Evans dishes out to Lily Newton, who hits nothing but net from the wing.

The defense stands tall, as Maya Cobb steals the pass and cruises to the rim for the easy two.

The game plan is going well for Waubonsie. Despite Cobb missing, Garcia finds the loose ball and connects on the J to make it 21-6 Warriors in the first.

Redwings need a bucket to get things going, so Bridget Rifenburg passes to Sailer Jones, who hits a much-needed three. They trail 23-12 after the first.

What is the Warriors’ game plan in the second quarter? Maya Pereda has that answer, and that’s a three-point basket.

Benet starts to heat up from three with Aria Mazza, who nails the catch-and-shoot trifecta that gets them to within single digits at 29-20.

Back comes Waubonsie and their strong offense. Garcia-Evans dribbles but will do it herself, and she’s money from the top of the key. Warriors lead 38-25 at the half.

Benet girls basketball puts pressure on Waubonsie in the second half

Benet emerges as a new team in the second half starting with Rifenburg who nearly lost the ball but regains control and floats it in.

It’s BA’s turn to make a play on defense. After a short game of hot potato, Mazza comes up with it, gets aggressive, and scores. Mazza gets Benet closer at 41-36.

The Warriors cool the momentum with Danyella Mporokoso, who displays a feisty step back and is good on the trifecta. Green and Gold hold a 46-38 lead after three quarters.

The show goes on for Benet, as Ava Mersinger tries another three from the corner, and it’s good to make it a 46-41 ball game.

48-43 WV and the points keep dropping like dimes for Benet as Rifenburg bangs in another triple. Now, keep your eye on the ball. Mporokoso loses it, and Rifenburg picks it up and lays it in to tie the game at 48. It’s a heads-up play by Rifenburg.

Both sides connect on big-time threes to wrap up a close IHSA Sectional Final

We’re tied at 50, and the Warriors remain calm because Pereda answers the call with, you guessed it, another three.

It’s 61-55 WV with under a minute left, but this game isn’t over! Lindsay Harzich finds Mazza who takes the three and connects.

After some free throws, the green and gold lead 63-58. Redwing, Mersinger, gets free in the corner for three, and kaboom! Benet is down 63-61.

Waubonsie Valley clinches second straight girls basketball sectional over Benet

The Warriors sink their free throws down the stretch to defeat Benet Academy in the sectional final for a second straight year. They win it 66-61.

Up next is another rematch from last season, as they take on Alton in the Super-Sectionals on Monday Night at Illinois Wesleyan Univesity.

