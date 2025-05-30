Waubonsie Valley takes down Naperville Central in the baseball regional semifinals

Baseball regionals swing into action as DVC foes Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central go head-to-head in the semifinals. This is the fifth meeting between both ball clubs, with the Warriors victorious the the four previous matchups. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hiroshy Wong and Danny McGuigan play a key role with their bats

The Warriors are playing on their home field but are the visitors on the scoreboard. Hiroshy Wong doesn’t care who’s home or away as long as he’s getting on base, and he does so with this double.

Bases are juiced for Waubonsie and Danny McGuigan knows what to do. He hits a shot right into fair territory, and all base runners on board are clear to come home. It’s 3-0 Warriors after the RBI double from McGuigan.

Pitcher Owen Roberts feeds off the momentum as he gets a punchout on Collin Hay to prevent opposing momentum.

In the third inning, Joe Czuba is hoping to help the Hawks with a base hit into shallow left field.

Roberts keeps his cool and sends another batter back to the dugout. Roberts with ten punchouts in the game.

McGuigan steps up and rips a laser into right center. McGuigan with four RBIs in the game as Josh Hung heads home with another run and that gives the Warriors a 6-0 lead.

Redhawk bats find a spark in the fifth inning

In the fifth inning Casey Cooperkawa is eager to get a rally going and it looks promising with this base hit.

Troy Kashul steps up next and chops into a fielder’s choice, but thanks to a misfire at first, Cooperkawa crosses the plate for the run, but the Hawks still have work to do down 6-1.

A complete game from Owen Roberts helps the Warriors to the IHSA regional finals

7-1 Warriors in the bottom of the seventh and Roberts puts things away by throwing to Connor Beren at first and that’s the ball game. Roberts with a complete game to help Waubonsie Valley punch its ticket to the regional final, where the Warriors will face West Aurora.

