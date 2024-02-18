Waubonsie Valley’s Arianna Garcia nails the buzzer beater from mid-court

We go to the basketball court for this week’s girls’ play of the week. Waubonsie Valley’s Arianna Garcia has been a key factor in the Warrior’s historic season so far. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Arianna Garcia shoots from downtown knocking down the mid-court buzzer beater

Waubonsie Valley took on Downers Grove South in the regional finals at Oswego East. With just seconds remaining in the first half, Garcia steals the ball away at mid-court before throwing one up from distance nailing the three-point buzzer-beater.

Let’s take another look at the impressive shot from the sophomore that earned her this week’s girls play of the week.

