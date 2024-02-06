Waubonsie Valley’s Danyella Mporokoso scores 30 and comes up clutch against Neuqua

Waubonsie Valley’s Danyella Mporokoso is our N-S-W Girls Play of the Week, as the Warriors hosted Neuqua Valley. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Waubonsie Valley’s Danyella Mporokoso dominates against rivals Neuqua Valley

After the Warriors led for most of the night, Neuqua tied it up at 60 with just seconds remaining. Mporokoso looks to get the last shot, as she runs the give-and-go, before driving into the lane, which is filled with defenders. It doesn’t matter, as the Sophomore has the perfect touch to give Waubonsie the lead.

Neuqua Valley would try to win it at the buzzer, but the half-court attempt comes up just inches short. Let’s take one more quick look at Mporokoso’s shot.

She scores 30 points on the night, including multiple threes throughout.

