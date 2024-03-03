Waubonsie Valley’s Danyella Mporokoso scores a clutch three-pointer to force overtime

This week’s girls’ play of the week comes from Danyella Mporokoso in Bloomington. The Waubonsie Valley girls basketball team continues to make history by taking on Alton in the Super-Sectionals. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Danyella Mporokoso comes up huge tying the game with a massive three-point shot

Skipping to the final five seconds of the fourth quarter with the Warriors trailing 49-46. Danyella Mporokoso gets the ball out top swishing the three-point bucket. That would send the game to overtime where the Warriors would win 55-53 winning their first-ever Super Sectional title.

Let’s take one more look at the triple from Mporokoso that earned her this weeks girls play of the week.

