Waubonsie Valley’s Elliott runs for 365 Yards, 6 Touchdowns, Torching DeKalb 49-28

Waubonsie Valley’s Elliott runs to victory while the season ends their tonight, as the Warriors host DeKalb to wrap things up this year. These teams have become familiar, playing each other every year since 2019. They each hope to improve their record and end the year on a high note. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

DeKalb scores a touchdown on their first possession

On DeKalb’s first possession, Cole Latimer gives it to Braylen Anderson who reverses, finds the edge, and is in for a touchdown on DeKalb’s first possession. 7-0 Barbs.

Waubonsie wastes no time responding, here is Ishmaiah Elliott breaking free from 30 yards out to tie the game at 7 in the first quarter.

Later in the half Waubonsie have a third and 7. Owen Sisson is one of many Barbs in the backfield and he takes down Alex Ochoa. Ochoa leaves the game with an injury after this play.

Tied at 14 late in the second quarter, Cole Latimer looks to his first option on the right sideline, he finds Jack Rosenaw who brings the Barbs within striking distance.

After his pass gets them close, he bootlegs out for a run and gets it done. The Barbs go up 20-14 into halftime.

Tides turn in the second half

In the second half, Ishmaiah Elliot continues his great day, here he scrambles in from 20 yards to get Waubonsie back in front.

DeKalb have a big 3rd and 7 here. Latimer tries to find Lukas Stubblefield over the middle but Jack Thurn is there to break it up. The Waubonsie defense comes through big time.

After the Thurn deflection, DeKalb’s punter slips after receiving the snap and gives Waubonsie ideal field position in the Barbs’ half.

On the first play after the blunder, Ishmaiah Elliott’s number is called again. He runs to his left, patiently hits a hole and bursts into the open field. Nobody’s catching him and he scores again. 28-20 Waubonsie lead.

DeKalb don’t let this bury them though. Here Latimer throws it up to Derrion Straughter who comes down with the touchdown. 28-26 Warrior lead pending the 2 point conversion.

It’s Straughter in the wildcat, Anderson goes in motion but Straughter takes the ball himself. The touchdown scorer adds two and The game is tied at the start of the 4th quarter.

Waubonsie Valley’s Elliott runs for 365 Yards, 6 Touchdowns, Torching DeKalb 49-28

Ishmaiah Elliott takes another handoff on first down, the blocks are great as he sheds a linebacker’s tackle and it is a foot race from there. Elliott is being chased but he’s dusting the Barbs tonight. He’s ahead by the 50 yard line and no one from DeKalb is catching him. This is touchdown run number four and his 2nd straight touch he took to the house. 35-28 Warriors.

Latimer has it at 3rd and 4 down 7, his pocket collapses quickly though, and Jamarion Lee pounces. The sack forces DeKalb back and gets Waubonsie the ball back with 9 minutes to play.

And punting to the Warriors means punting to Elliott. This is the first touch of the drive for the senior, and he tumbles past the line. His blockers do a great job as he sheds a tackle. He explodes down the middle of the field and he is really going to do it again. The senior is making the most out of his last night under the lights. Waubonsie take a 42-28 lead off of Elliott’s 5 touchdown runs.

On the ensuing possession, you can guess where Waubonsie went. Elliott only needs one first down to make sure the clock runs out, but why not take the hole when you see it? Waubonsie Valley’s Elliott runs off for his sixth touchdown run of the game, with four of them over 50 yards. He had 365 yards on the night. Waubonsie Valley ends season superbly to put an exclamation point on the cap of their run with a 49-28 win over DeKalb.

