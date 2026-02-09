Waubonsie Valley’s Logan Dilallo captures the 2026 DVC diving crown

We’re at Neuqua Valley for the DVC boys diving championships. Naperville Central, Naperville North, Waubonsie Valley, and Neuqua Valley are looking to compete for that first-place spot ahead of sectionals. Warrior Logan Dilallo looks to repeat as conference champ. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The best of the best DVC divers

The final diver of the first round, Redhawk Emerson Wood, attempts an inward pike. Wood’s smooth dive into the water starts his day off strong.

Waubonsie’s Chance Draper attempts a back dive straight. The Warrior’s nice dive gives him a good score across the board.

Jack Stevens of Neuqua Valley attempts a reverse dive tuck. Stevens continues to impress with another great dive to keep himself near the top of the scoreboard.

Later in the competition, North’s Andrey Kopal attempts a forward two somersault tuck. Kopal’s stellar dive helps him secure the top spot for the Huskies with 295.45 points.

Husky Luca Pantel steps onto the board and attempts an inward one-and-a-half somersault tuck. Pantel goes on to finish the day with 290.40 points.

Warrior Logan Dilallo goes with a forward two-and-one half somersault tuck. The Warrior flips high into the air and continues to build momentum as Dilallo (Dill-all-oh) and Neuqua’s Stevens continue going back and forth on the top of the scoreboard.

Nearing the end of the competition as Naperville Central’s Leo Kuo attempts an inward one somersault tuck. Kuo’s performance is met by cheers from teammates as he finishes the day with 264.30 points.

Waubonsie Valley’s Logan Dilallo looks to continue his success with a forward one somersault two twists free. The Warrior’s amazing dive helps him secure the top score with 356.45 points.

Jack Stevens puts on a show for Neuqua

In the final round, Neuqua’s Jack Stevens displays an Inward Dive Pike. The dive helps him secure second place with a score of 334.95 points.

Redhawk Emerson Wood ending things off with a forward one and one half somersault, one twist free. Wood finishes the meet with 329 points, finishing in third place.

Logan Dilallo is a DVC diving champ once again

Waubonsie Valley’s Logan Dilallo gets the top score of the night with 356.45 points, taking the title for a second straight year. Jack Stevens finishes in second for the Cats with 334.95 points, as Central’s Emerson Wood finishes in third with 329 points.

