Waubonsie’s Dubey and Cheedepudi win IHSA Badminton Sectional at Hinsdale Central

Waubonsie Valley travels to an IHSA Badminton Sectional at Hinsdale Central. East Aurora, West Aurora, Glenbard South, Glenbard East, and Wheaton North join the Warriors in Hinsdale.

Waubonsie Valley’s Dubey and Cheedepudi get the semifinals started at the IHSA Badminton Sectional at Hinsdale Central

Let’s start with the doubles semi-finals—Waubonsie Valley junior Tisha Dubey is a two-time state singles finalist, but is joined by freshman Vaishnavi Cheedepudi for this year’s Sectional. They take on Hinsdale Central’s Kacy Liu and Ameena Muzaffar for a spot in the Doubles final and the State Meet!

Getting things started, a back-and-forth rally breaks out as everyone works hard to keep the birdie alive. Muzzaffar digs down low for a remarkable return to keep it going as Liu capitalizes with the smart shot and the point.

Cheedepudi answers, reaching low to return the birdie, then firing a shot deep into the Central corner for the point.

Liu is not backing down as she rallies back with strong returns to both Warriors. After Dubey plays it short, Liu attacks the net with a return that is out of Cheedepudi’s reach for the Red Devil score.

Later on, Muzzaffar sends multiple returns to the Warriors as they go back and forth. Dubey’s return is too fast for Muzzaffar as it sneaks right past her for the point.

Looking to close it in two games, Cheedepudi puts an end to the Red Devils’ hopes with a short return, which they are unable to keep alive. Dubey and Cheedepudi take it, 21-10, 21-14. They move on to the final, and the state meet next week!

West Aurora’s Abby Whitlock and Waubonsie Valley’s Hana Rahman battle in the consolation semis

Over to the consolation semifinal between West Aurora’s Abby Whitlock and Waubonsie Valley’s Hana Rahman. The winner moves on to the third-place match and the state meet.

Rahman starts strong, sending a quick return over the net for an early point.

Whitlock is on the move after the serve and puts an end to the rally by hitting the birdie out of Rahman’s reach for the point. Whitlock and Rahman split the first two games, resulting in a deciding game.

Into the third set, both players would continue to trade points. The two rally back and forth, as Rahman charges the net and smashes the birdie to the ground for the score.

Moments later, Whitlock sends the birdie high into the air with her serve. Rahman moves back to keep the birdie alive. Whitlock’s return is out of Rahman’s reach for the point. Whitlock wins the decider 21-16 and a spot at the state meet.

Dubey adds another IHSA Badminton sectional title for Waubonsie Valley

Back in the doubles bracket, Sara Han and Tiffany Tu of Hinsdale Central take on Waubonsie’s Dubey and Cheedepudi in the championship round.

While moving side by side, Cheedepudi gets two nice returns to keep the play alive. The Warrior approaches the net to keep the rally going just before getting the birdie to brush the top of the net as it sneaks past the Red Devils.

As the first game winds down, Tu keeps the play alive just before Han returns with a smash in between the two Warriors. Han and Tu win the first game, 21-17.

The Warriors show off their experience throughout the night. After a high lob from Cheedepudi, Han gets underneath the birdie to keep the rally going, but Dubey gets just enough on her return for the score. After both sides split games one and two by the same score of 21-17, we head to the deciding third.

Waubonsie jumps out to an early lead. Both teams show off their athleticism with several acrobatic returns. Cheedepudi puts a return where Tu can’t keep the play alive.

Dubey and Cheedepudi take care of business in the final game as the Red Devils can’t keep the birdie alive after Dubey’s return. Dubey and Cheedepudi win the final game 21-7 and are the Sectional champs, as it marks the second time Dubey takes first at a Sectional.

Two Glenbard East badminton teams compete in the doubles championship

After both sides have already secured spots at state, it’s an all-Glenbard East third-place matchup. Caitlin Rossi and Kaitlyn Kelly square off against Betsy Facchini and Daniela Romero.

Both sides trade athletic returns early. Facchini sneaks a return that is just out of the reach of Kelly for the point.

After the Rossi high serve, Rossi follows it up with the kill for the game-winning point. Rossi and Kelly take it in two games, 21-19, 21-16.

In the team standings, Hinsdale Central’s strong showings in both singles and doubles earn them the 2025 IHSA Badminton Sectional title with 12.5 points. Glenbard East and Glenbard South are second and third, respectively. For Waubonsie, Dubey qualifies for the state meet for a third time, and Cheedepudi makes it as a freshman!