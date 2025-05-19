At the DVC Boys Tennis Championship, Waubonsie’s Revanth Kothapalli and Ishan Suresh Kumar come up clutch in the final two sets to capture the One Doubles title. Let’s check out some of their best plays as the Warriors clinch their first team conference crown in over 15 years! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Waubonsie’s Revanth Kothapalli and Ishan Suresh Kumar win the one doubles DVC title

After dropping the opening set 6-5 to Neuqua’s Ricky Kim and Evan Yang, the Waubonsie duo bounces back in dominant fashion, taking the next two sets 6-2, 6-1 to finish the season with a perfect DVC record.

Their net play and quick volleys were key down the stretch, helping the Warriors secure the win. And it wasn’t just in doubles—Hector Diaz also went undefeated in One Singles, capping off a stellar year. Even better? Nearly the entire lineup returns for 2026!

