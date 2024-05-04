Waubonsie’s Tisha Dubey advances to state and York wins IHSA badminton Sectional

Waubonsie’s Tisha Dubey and the Warriors travel to Elmhurst as York High School hosts this sectional championship. The Warriors are the only area team in attendance as their top doubles and singles teams look to take a step closer to qualifying for the state championship in Dekalb next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie’s Tisha Dubey wins Singles Championship

First, we have the singles championship match between York’s Delaney Butterly facing Waubonsie Valley’s Tisha Dubey.

Dubey gets ready to serve as Butterly sends this birdie over the net, Dubey knocks it down with some power on this one to secure a point for the Warriors.

Butterly is serving here as these two go back and forth. However, Dubey is able to get this birdie over the net and win the first set 21-9.

In the second set, Butterly responds here as she knocks this birdie down to stay alive.

Dubey has a strong performance in the second set and finishes it off with this backhand shot over the net to take both sets and win the singles championship. She wins the second set 21-10.

Waubonsie’s Baskaran and George fall to OPRF duo Jasinska and Gupta in doubles semifinals

Next up is the doubles semifinals as Oak Park River Forest duo Lilianna Jasinska and Annika Gupta take on Harshita Baskaran and Nora George of Waubonsie.

In the first set, The Warriors get off to a good start here as Baskaran buries this one for WV.

Both sides keep pushing in the first set but OPRF’s Jasinska gets just enough as Baskaran can’t get to it. The Huskies take the first set 21-9.

Gupta is up to serve for the Huskies as George sends this back. Jasinska pushes it forward but Baskaran knocks this birdie down for a point for the Warriors as Gupta can’t reach it.

Later in the second set, these two sides are in a close battle as they go back and forth here. George puts some power in this swing and this birdie just stays inbounds and secures a point to keep the green and gold alive.

Gupta is up to serve once again as George and Baskaran do everything they can to stay in this one. In the end, OPRF takes this semifinal in two sets as Jasinska and Gupta power the Huskies on to the doubles championship match, but Warriors George and Baskaran still qualify for state. OPRF wins the second set 21-12.

Oak Park River Forest edges past Lyons Township to win the doubles championship

We now go to the doubles championship as Jasinska and Gupta face Simone Brown and Mia Graziano of Lyons Township. They defeated Kate Wallace and Ella Papandreou of OPRF in the other semifinal to get here.

Brown gets us started here as the Lions dominate the first set and take this one 21-14 over the Huskies.

However, Gupta and Jasinska rally back for the blue and orange in a very close second set as they edge past Brown and Graziano 21-19 to even the series.

In the final set, it was another tight battle between these two sides as it went down to the wire. Gupta just gets enough power to smash this birdie down to close out this thrilling match with a 23-21 win to clinch the doubles championship.

Waubonsie’s Tisha Dubey finishes in first in singles and qualifies for the IHSA state meet. York wins the 2024 Sectional Championship with 16 points while Lyons Township and Waubonsie Valley finish tied for second with 7.5 points.