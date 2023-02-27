Wheaton Warrenville South defense stifles Naperville North boys basketball in regional final

Two former longtime DuPage Valley Conference rivals meeting up once again on the court in the boys basketball regional final as Wheaton Warrenville South faces Naperville North. Both teams are looking to raise a regional plaque for a second consecutive season. The Huskies hoping to build on the win over York in the semifinals to pull the upset. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Tigers roar out to a fast start

The Tigers are known for their tenatious 1-3-1 defense. Here they show pressure as Brayden Meredith gets the steal and makes the reverse layup to give Wheaton South the early lead.

Later in the first quarter, Jake Vozza takes the pass and makes a nice move to the rim as he gets the layup to go. Tigers with the early edge.

Offense tough to come by for Naperville North, but dynamic junior Luke Williams drives and kicks to Jack Kallstrand who sinks the corner three. Huskies down by just two.

Wheaton Warrenville South moving the basketball in transition as Colin Moore takes it to the hoop for two more. A 14-8 lead for the Tigers.

Near the end of the first half, Brayden Meredith buries the open three from the corner as the clock expires. The Tigers take a 17-8 advantage into halftime.

Huskies find some offense in the second half

Early in the second half, the Huskies get in transition as Luke Williams sprits up court and sinks the free throw line jumper to make it a seven point game.

Late in the third, Cole Arl gets his defender in the air with a pump fake and hits the pull up for two as North gets two more and trails 24-15.

Into the fourth quarter, Huskies continue to battle as the ball finds Jacob Nolen in the corner for three. The senior hits a big one to get back within ten points.

Wheaton Warrenville South pulls away to win regional

But Wheaton South is able to hit big shots to curtail any Naperville North run. Jake Vozza fired up after a three from the top of the key.

Huskies in desperation mode in the closing minutes. Cole Arl can’t get the layup to go, but Luke Williams is there for the putback.

But the Tigers defense clamps down from there. Marko Gonzalez breaks the press and finds Edwards for the dunk to slam the door. Wheaton Warrenville South wins the West Chicago regional championship 45-30 over Naperville North. The Huskies can hold their heads high after a 20 win campaign this season.